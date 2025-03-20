Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle arrested on reckless driving, speeding charges

Another Georgia football player has been arrested on reckless driving charges, as wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Athens Clarke County jail log.

Tuggle was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding — maximum limit. Tuggle was booked at 1:56 a.m. and released on $26 bond at 2:55 a.m.

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Indiana, and appeared in eight games last season. He caught three passes for 34 yards. Tuggle is expected to play an increasing role among Georgia’s wide receivers.