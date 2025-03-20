Breaking: Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle arrested on reckless driving, speeding charges

Nitro Tuggle-Georgia football-freshmen

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle (2) after Georgia’s game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGA Athletics)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Another Georgia football player has been arrested on reckless driving charges, as wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Athens Clarke County jail log.

Tuggle was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding — maximum limit. Tuggle was booked at 1:56 a.m. and released on $26 bond at 2:55 a.m.

Tuggle is a sophomore from Goshen, Indiana, and appeared in eight games last season. He caught three passes for 34 yards. Tuggle is expected to play an increasing role among Georgia’s wide receivers.

The arrest of Tuggle is the latest of the driving variety. His is the first arrest this offseason among the Bulldogs, but a year ago saw multiple players arrested for various speeding-related arrests.

Georgia has not yet commented on the arrest of Tuggle.

The Bulldogs are set to practice Thursday, having their fifth of the spring.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Follow Connor Riley on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) hands the ball off to a running back during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Can Georgia’s Ryan Puglisi overcome lack of experience and win quarterback job?

Former Georgia WR Rara Thomas reaches plea deal, felony charge dropped

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart announced on Aug. 1 that the former wide receiver had been dismissed from the team.

NFL draft hopefuls work out Friday at Georgia Tech Pro Day

The Latest

Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg and fans put their hands in the air as a Georgia player attempts a free throw during Georgia’s game against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Who’s more bulldog-like, Gonzaga’s Spike or UGA’s Hairy Dawg? An expert weighs in

2h ago

How to watch, livestream Georgia basketball-Gonzaga NCAA Tournament game

Georgia’s Asa Newell proud to be a Bulldog, in NCAA Tournament

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says

2h ago