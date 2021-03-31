Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton suffers knee injury in practice

ATHENS -- The reports began bubbling up in the chat rooms of fan sites almost as soon as Georgia’s practice ended Tuesday night. A bunch of people saw it. Jermaine Burton was wincing in pain and had to be carted off the field during the Bulldogs’ seventh practice of the spring after injuring a knee. He was hauled away, they said, for further examination.
The extent of the injury was not immediately known and might not be for a while. The chatroom scuttlebutt and social media chatter from individuals claiming to have knowledge of the situation insisted that Burton only suffered a hyperextended knee. That would not require surgery, only extended rest and recovery.
But clearly nobody knew anything for certain. UGA officials did not respond to requests for comment. Coach Kirby Smart is not scheduled to meet with media until Saturday, when the Bulldogs are expected to conduct their second scrimmage of the spring session.
You’ll have to pardon the Bulldogs Nation for freaking out a little. After all, it was one week ago, exactly, that everybody learned that star wideout George Pickens suffered a torn anterior-cruciate ligament in his right knee in practice. That means Pickens must undergo surgery, which he is expected to do in the next two weeks.
Burton was the primary candidate to replace Pickens at split end. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore from Calabasas, Calif., starred as a freshman at flanker last season but was already getting work at Georgia’s marquee receiver position before Pickens’ injury.
At the least, it appears that Burton might be sidelined for the rest of spring. Or it could be more serious.
Either way, Georgia will have to turn to other members of its 15-player strong wide receiver corps. Topping the list is 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman Justin Robinson. The Bulldogs can also move flankers Demetris Robertson or Arian Smith into the the X position. Slotback Kearis Jackson also could make the move outside from slotback, where Georgia hopes to eventually get back 2019 and 2020 knee injury victim Dominick Blaylock. Rising sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also is recovering from a late-fall leg injury and could possibly factor in.
Any option, though, initially will be considered a step down from Pickens, and maybe from Burton, too. Burton had been wowing the Bulldogs in practice even more than he had on the field last season. As a true freshman who played only the flanker and no other wideout position, Burton started seven games and caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was being groomed for a bigger role this season, including getting looks as a kick returner.
If Burton turns out not to be seriously injured, don’t expect to see much more from him this spring. At this point the Bulldogs simply need to get to the season opener against Clemson with as much firepower as possible.