Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton suffers knee injury in practice

At the least, it appears that Burton might be sidelined for the rest of spring. Or it could be more serious.

Either way, Georgia will have to turn to other members of its 15-player strong wide receiver corps. Topping the list is 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt freshman Justin Robinson. The Bulldogs can also move flankers Demetris Robertson or Arian Smith into the the X position. Slotback Kearis Jackson also could make the move outside from slotback, where Georgia hopes to eventually get back 2019 and 2020 knee injury victim Dominick Blaylock. Rising sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also is recovering from a late-fall leg injury and could possibly factor in.

Any option, though, initially will be considered a step down from Pickens, and maybe from Burton, too. Burton had been wowing the Bulldogs in practice even more than he had on the field last season. As a true freshman who played only the flanker and no other wideout position, Burton started seven games and caught 27 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He was being groomed for a bigger role this season, including getting looks as a kick returner.

If Burton turns out not to be seriously injured, don’t expect to see much more from him this spring. At this point the Bulldogs simply need to get to the season opener against Clemson with as much firepower as possible.