X

Georgia’s George Pickens out with ACL injury

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session Tuesday, March 23, 2021, outside the Butts-Mehre football complex in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGA)
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the Bulldogs’ practice session Tuesday, March 23, 2021, outside the Butts-Mehre football complex in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGA)

Credit: UGA Athletics

Credit: UGA Athletics

Georgia Bulldogs | 51 minutes ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens suffered an injury to his ACL that will require surgery, the school announced Wednesday.

The junior injured his right knee in spring football practice on a non-contact play Tuesday afternoon. An MRI confirmed an injury to his ACL. According to the school, Pickens has started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff. No timetable for a recovery was given.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

MORE TO COME

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.