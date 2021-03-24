Georgia’s George Pickens out with ACL injury

The junior injured his right knee in spring football practice on a non-contact play Tuesday afternoon. An MRI confirmed an injury to his ACL. According to the school, Pickens has started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff. No timetable for a recovery was given.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”