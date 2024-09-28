Georgia vs. Alabama predictions, expert picks, spread and odds

Georgia-Alabama odds, spread

Georgia opened the week as a 4.5-point favorite but has since moved to a 1-point favorite, as of Friday afternoon. The over/under for the game is 48, and Georgia is 1-2 on the season against the spread.

Georgia-Alabama score predictions, picks from AJC, DawgNation staff

Michael Cunningham: Alabama 30, Georgia 27

This is Kalen DeBoer’s first big game as Alabama’s coach, which is not to say it’s his first big game. He came from Washington to Tuscaloosa with victories against teams coached by Steve Sarkisian, Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley. DeBoer gets another big win this weekend against Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

Chip Towers: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

For some reason, that score just has a nice ring to it! Also, as has been proven numerous times before in this series, 24 points just won’t cut it for Georgia against Alabama. The Bulldogs are averaging about 32 this season, so 33 ought to be just right.

Connor Riley: Georgia 23, Alabama 13

Georgia’s defense limits Alabama’s explosive plays and Carson Beck hits just enough deep passes to get the win.

Jeff Sentell: Georgia 21, Alabama 20

Georgia’s chances would be much better if its defensive front wasn’t hanging out so much with Ron Courson. This one will be bumpy, but Dawgs still steal one in Tuscaloosa thanks to a defensive touchdown.

Kaylee Mansell: Georgia 31, Alabama 24

Even though the UGA defense will face some difficulty in stopping the run game, it will not be enough for Alabama to keep up with the UGA offense that will finally breakout due to the talent of various pass catchers.

Brandon Adams: Georgia 30, Alabama 27

Winning at Alabama requires a strong offensive performance, but points have been in short supply when the Bulldogs have lost to the Crimson Tide in recent seasons. The assumption here is that won’t be a problem Saturday night. Expect Carson Beck to thrive on a big stage and make enough plays to earn UGA a major road win.

Ken Sugiura: Alabama 30, Georgia 24

In succeeding the legend Nick Saban, new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer may not be Saban’s equal, but he’s a great coach in his own right. Riding the home-field advantage at Bryant-Denny Stadium and the playmaking brilliance of quarterback Jalen Milroe, the Tide prevail in a close one.

Mike Griffith, Georgia 27, Alabama 24

Georgia will bring more speed, physicality and fury than Alabama has seen this season, along with a balanced offense keyed by Trevor Etienne. Jalen Milroe and Alabama have an explosive offense, but the Dawgs defense will make enough plays for Kirby Smart to prevail.

