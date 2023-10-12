BreakingNews
Georgia-Vanderbilt: TV, online, radio information

1 hour ago
No. 1 Georgia goes to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday, and the Commodores’ recent history offers little reason to believe they can defeat the Bulldogs.

Vandy is 2-17 in SEC play under coach Clark Lea (9-22 overall) and has lost 33 of its past 36 conference games. Vandy hasn’t had a winning record in SEC games, or overall, since coach James Franklin left after the 2013 season. Since then, the Commodores are 10-47 in the SEC and 27-56 overall.

Meanwhile, Georgia enters the game riding these four streaks: consecutive overall wins (23), consecutive regular-season wins (33), consecutive SEC regular-season wins (22) and consecutive home wins (23).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon

Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Records: No. 1 Georgia 6-0 (3-0 SEC), Vanderbilt 2-5 (0-3 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Ross Tucker will handle play-by-play, with Tom McCarthy as the analyst and Tiffany Blackmon as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 191 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Vandy).

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Credit: AP

