Georgia-Vanderbilt: TV, online, radio information

Vandy is 2-17 in SEC play under coach Clark Lea (9-22 overall) and has lost 33 of its past 36 conference games. Vandy hasn’t had a winning record in SEC games, or overall, since coach James Franklin left after the 2013 season. Since then, the Commodores are 10-47 in the SEC and 27-56 overall.

Meanwhile, Georgia enters the game riding these four streaks: consecutive overall wins (23), consecutive regular-season wins (33), consecutive SEC regular-season wins (22) and consecutive home wins (23).

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon

Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Records: No. 1 Georgia 6-0 (3-0 SEC), Vanderbilt 2-5 (0-3 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Ross Tucker will handle play-by-play, with Tom McCarthy as the analyst and Tiffany Blackmon as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 191 (Georgia)/Ch. 192 (Vandy).