Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 55 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Tuesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

The games begin early this week, with three scheduled for Tuesday night.

Week 7 includes the fourth top-10 matchup of this season: No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington. There are three other games that feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25: No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame, No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina and No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State. Overall, 18 games include ranked teams. Three ranked teams are on a bye week, Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Tuesday, Oct. 10

7 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State, ESPN2

7:30 p.m., Liberty at Jacksonville State, ESPNU

» Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Florida International, ESPN2

9 p.m., Sam Houston State at New Mexico State, CBS Sports Network

» Thursday, Oct. 12

7 p.m., West Virginia at Houston, FS1

7:30 p.m., SMU at East Carolina, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 13

7 p.m., Tulane at Memphis, ESPN

8 p.m., Fresno State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network

10 p.m., Stanford at Colorado, ESPN

» Saturday, Oct. 14

ACC

Noon, Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

6:30 p.m., No. 14 Louisville at Pittsburgh, CW Network

7:30 p.m., No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., N.C. State at No. 17 Duke, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Temple at North Texas, ESPNU

2 p.m., Navy at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at South Florida, ESPN2

8 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Texas-San Antonio, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, Iowa State at Cincinnati, FS1

3:30 p.m., BYU at TCU, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 23 Kansas at Oklahoma State, FS1

7 p.m., Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1

Big Ten

Noon, Indiana at No. 2 Michigan, Fox

Noon, Michigan State at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Noon, No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue, Peacock

3:30 p.m., Illinois at Maryland, NBC

3:30 p.m., Massachusetts at No. 6 Penn State, Big Ten Network

4 p.m., Iowa at Wisconsin, Fox

Conference USA

-None-

MAC

Noon, Kent State at Eastern Michigan, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m., Toledo at Ball State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Akron at Central Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Buffalo, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Western Michigan, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Ohio at Northern Illinois, ESPNU

Mountain West

5 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at Nevada, Nevada Sports Net/Mountain West Network

6 p.m., San Jose State at New Mexico, Mountain West Network

7 p.m., Wyoming at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

9:45 p.m., Boise State at Colorado State, FS1

11 p.m., San Diego State at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

3 p.m., California at No. 16 Utah, Pac-12 Networks

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

7 p.m., Arizona at No. 19 Washington State, Pac-12 Networks

7:30 p.m., No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock

8 p.m., No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State, Fox

SEC

Noon, Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama, ESPN

Noon, No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt, CBS

3:30 p.m., Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee, CBS

7 p.m., Auburn at No. 22 LSU, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Georgia Southern at James Madison, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Troy at Army, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Marshall at Georgia State, ESPN2

FBS independents

3:30 p.m., Massachusetts at No. 6 Penn State, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Troy at Army, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame, NBC/Peacock