Georgia to host NCAA Baseball Tournament regional

Georgia will serve as one of 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, it was announced Sunday. The Bulldogs will host a regional for the first time since 2019.

The entire tournament field of 64, including the three teams that will join Georgia in the Athens Regional, will be announced on Monday. The announcement will be at noon and air on ESPN2.

Regional competition is scheduled to take place at Foley Field from Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3.