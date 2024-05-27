Georgia to host NCAA Baseball Tournament regional

Georgia will serve as one of 16 regional hosts for the NCAA Baseball Tournament, it was announced Sunday. The Bulldogs will host a regional for the first time since 2019.
The entire tournament field of 64, including the three teams that will join Georgia in the Athens Regional, will be announced on Monday. The announcement will be at noon and air on ESPN2.
Regional competition is scheduled to take place at Foley Field from Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3.
Eighth-ranked Georgia has posted a 39-15 record including 17-13 in the SEC under first-year head baseball coach Wes Johnson. It is the most overall wins and SEC wins by a first-year coach in Georgia baseball history. Also, Johnson now becomes just the second UGA baseball coach to take his first team to the NCAA Tournament, joining David Perno who did it in 2002.
The Bulldogs will be making their 14th appearance in an NCAA Regional and first since 2022. Georgia last advanced to the College World Series in 2008 when the Bulldogs finished as the national runner-up.
Any available all-session or single game tickets for the Athens Regional will go on sale starting Thursday online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, or by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. Pricing is as follows:
*All-Session Reserved Seats: $75
*All-Session General Admission Seats: $50
*Single Game Reserved: $15
*Single Game General Admission: $10
*College Students: $5
