Georgia football will play host to Marshall on Aug. 30, 2025, the school announced Wednesday.

This game replaces a previously scheduled game on that date that Georgia had with UCLA in Pasadena, California. The Georgia-UCLA game scheduled to be played in Athens in 2026 also has been canceled.

Georgia has played Marshall only once in school history, and the contest occurred in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs topped the Thundering Herd 13-3 in 2004.