Georgia-Texas football tickets still available — but it’ll hurt your wallet

Georgia’s football game at Texas has been circled on the calendar since it was announced in December.
Fans and media outlets, alike, pointed to the showdown at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium as a top matchup five months ago, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” reinforced the hype, announcing it will be in Austin.
Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and Texas (6-0, 2-0) enter the game as the highest-ranked teams in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season, with the Longhorns a 4-point favorite as of Tuesday.
The No. 5 Bulldogs opened the season No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, while the currently No. 1 Longhorns were No. 4 when they kicked off the season.
The game carries as many SEC Championship game and College Football Playoff implications as expected.
It’s only the second meeting in the past 40 years between the college football blue bloods, and the first since Texas beat the Bulldogs 28-21 in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, securing what was then its first 10-win season since 2009.
Coach Steve Sarkisian, in his fourth season leading the Longhorns, has given Texas fans hope that they could be celebrating their first national title since Mack Brown led the program to the 2005 BCS national championship with a win over USC in the Rose Bowl.
Georgia, meanwhile, arguably has held the standard in the SEC by scoring the league’s most recent national championships in 2021 and 2022, the only back-to-back winners of the four-team College Football Playoff Era.
For those looking at last-minute opportunities to see the action in person, here’s a look at ticket prices as of Tuesday morning. The listed prices are as advertised and do not include vendor fees, which vary.
StubHub
Get-in price: $388, upper deck, North end zone
Highest: $6,290, Texas (West) sideline, lower-level midfield
SeatGeek
Get-in price: $361, upper deck, North end zone
Highest: $4,449, Texas (West) sideline, lower-level midfield
Vivid Seats
Get-in price: $357, Southwest upper deck,
Highest: $9,177, lower level, North end zone
Viagogo
Get-in price: $336, upper deck, North end zone
Highest: $2,138, lower level Georgia (East) sideline
Gametime
Get-in price: $388, upper level, Southwest upper deck
Highest: $4,984, upper level, Northwest
