Georgia tennis coach Manuel Diaz to retire after 36 years at helm of men’s program

“When reflecting back on my time as a coach, what I cherish most is the brotherhood our teams shared. We have competed at the highest levels and won championships, but my favorite part of coaching has always been mentoring our players and watching them grow into phenomenal fathers and professionals. I want to thank them for an unbelievable 46 years and a lifetime of memories.”

Diaz has been at the helm of the Georgia men’s tennis program since the 1988-89 season, following the retirement of Magill.

During his tenure, Georgia captured four NCAA Team Championships while appearing in the NCAA finals 11 times and winning two Intercollegiate Tennis Association Team National Indoor Championships.

Georgia has reached the NCAA Tournament in all 35 seasons under his leadership, advancing to the quarterfinals 27 times. His players have captured eight individual NCAA Championships — three in doubles and five in singles.

Diaz has led the program to 10 SEC Tournament titles and 19 regular-season crowns. Every four-year letterman has won at least one SEC Championship ring while playing for Diaz.

With 771 victories to date, Diaz is the all-time winningest coach in SEC history. He has been awarded seven conference Coach of the Year trophies, eight ITA Southeast Region Coach of the Year honors and three ITA National Coach of the Year awards.

He’s had 40 different players earn a total of 97 All-American honors, and 60 individuals account for 135 All-SEC recognitions. Diaz’s players have also won the SEC Player of the Year recognition three times, six SEC Freshman of the Year honors, two ITA National Rookie of the Year awards, four ITA National Senior Player of the Year honors and three ITA National Player of the Year awards.

The program finished the year with a top-10 ranking 29 times and a top-five ranking 19 times with Diaz as the head coach.

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletic department,” Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. “Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most accomplished coaches of any sport at any school in the country. More than that, the impact he has had on the young men who have come through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during the season ahead.”