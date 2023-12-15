Georgia takes hit with LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson entering portal

No word yet on why Dumas-Johnson may desire a change of scenary. He’s a resident of Hyattsville, Md. and there was a hopeful fervor on social media among fans of the Maryland Terrapins that he might be headed their way.

Depending on how one accounts for transfers, the Bulldogs have seen as many as 17 of their players enter their name in the NCAA’s database for players seeking to change schools. That numbers (see below) includes walkons who became letterman while playing for Georgia. Some, such as defensive back Smoke Bouie of Bainbridge, entered the portal last summer but have yet to continue their football careers elsewhere.

But in terms of meaningful players who have consistently produced and contributed in their careers, few can top Dumas-Johnson. And while the Bulldogs have traditionally utilized the portal to cull players who weren’t garnering significant playing time to make room for younger, still-promising talent. However, among this latest group are an increasing number players who had displayed talent and potential and are just reaching the point in their careers where their contributions should step up considerably.

Dumas-Johnson certainly fell in that category, as did redshirt sophomore linebacker Xavian Sorey, sophomore outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and redshirt junior offensive lineman Austin Blaske. Former 5-star quarterback prospect Brock Vandagriff, a third-year junior, is the highest-profile Georgia player to have entered the portal so far. He has since settled on Kentucky has his destination.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s linebacking corps is becoming increasingly thin. Freshmen CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson absorbed the majority of snaps at inside linebacker in Dumas-Johnson’s absence. Meanwhile, it’s still unknown what the plans are for junior Smael Mondon, the “Money” inside linebacker who has been the Bulldogs’ tackle leader the past two seasons. Mondon is considered a viable NFL prospect.

IN THE PORTAL

1. QB Brock Vandagriff, 6-3, 215, RSo. – Kentucky

2. DL Jonathan Jefferson, 6-3, 295, RSo. – SMU

3. WR Jackson Meeks, 6-2, 205, Jr. – Syracuse

4. OL Aliou Bah – 6-5, 320, RFr. – Undecided

5. OL Austin Blaske, 6-5, 310, RJr. -- Undecided

6. CB Nyland Green, 6-1, 185, RSo. -- Undecided

7. WR Yazeed Haynes, 6-1, 170, Fr. -- Undecided

8. LB E.J. Lightsey, 6-2, 223, RFr. -- Undecided

9. OLB CJ Madden, 6-4, 240, RFr. -- Undecided

10. WR Mekhi Mews, 5-8, 185, RSo. -- Undecided

11. OLB Darris Smith, 6-5, 240, So. -- Undecided

12. ILB Xavian Sorey, 6-3, 220, RSo. -- Undecided

13. PK Jared Zirkel, 6-3, 185, Jr. – Undecided

14. OLB Marvin Jones, 6-5, 250, So. – Undecided

15. WR Logan Johnson, 5-6, 155, RSo. – Undecided

16. DB Smoke Bouie, 5-11, 180, So. – Undecided

17. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, 6-1, 235 -- Undecided