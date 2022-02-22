Georgia signee E.J. Lightsey hospitalized with gunshot wounds

E.J. Lightsey was one of two individuals injured by gunfire in his hometown of Fitzgerald on Monday around 6:30 p.m., according to police. Lightsey was transferred by ambulance to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim’s injuries are life-threatening, police said.

“There was a shooting that took place here last night, and E.J. Lightsey was one of our victims,” said Maj. James Reynolds of the Fitzgerald Police Department. “He was shot. His injuries are critical but not life-threatening. He was transported from Dorminy (Medical Center in Fitzgerald) to Phoebe Putney (Hospital) in Albany, and that’s where he is now.”