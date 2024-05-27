Georgia selected at No. 7 national seed for NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia was selected as the No. 7 national seed by the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee and will host the Athens Regional with Georgia Tech, Army and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia was announced a top-8 national seed and regional host on Sunday. It found out its draw, which includes rival Georgia Tech on Monday. The tournament will be played Friday-Sunday.

Georgia (39-15) will open against No. 4 seed Army (31-23). Game time was not immediately announced. No. 3Tech (31-23) will open against UNC-Wilmington (39-19). Game time will be 7 p.m.