Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia selected at No. 7 national seed for NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon (24) prepares for his first at bat during the first inning of their game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Condon hit his 31st and NCAA leading home run Friday night. No. 19-ranked Georgia defeated No. 13 Vanderbilt 10-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon (24) prepares for his first at bat during the first inning of their game against Vanderbilt at Foley Field, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Condon hit his 31st and NCAA leading home run Friday night. No. 19-ranked Georgia defeated No. 13 Vanderbilt 10-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Georgia was selected as the No. 7 national seed by the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee and will host the Athens Regional with Georgia Tech, Army and UNC-Wilmington.

Georgia was announced a top-8 national seed and regional host on Sunday. It found out its draw, which includes rival Georgia Tech on Monday. The tournament will be played Friday-Sunday.

Georgia (39-15) will open against No. 4 seed Army (31-23). Game time was not immediately announced. No. 3Tech (31-23) will open against UNC-Wilmington (39-19). Game time will be 7 p.m.

Georgia is one of 11 teams from the SEC in the tournament, a record.

The winner of this weekend’s regional will face the winner of the Raleigh Regional which includes North Carolina State, Bryant, James Madison and South Carolina.

The winners of the regionals will play in the Super Regionals June 7-9. At stake in that best-of-three series in a spot in the College World Series, which will be played June 14-20.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found shot to death near Trap Music museum

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Storms cause power outages throughout metro Atlanta, delays at airport
37m ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

EXCLUSIVE
Judge rejects Zac Brown’s restraining order against estranged wife Kelly Yadzi

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

EXCLUSIVE
Judge rejects Zac Brown’s restraining order against estranged wife Kelly Yadzi

Rome man charged with murder after stepmother dies in house fire
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia to host NCAA Baseball Tournament regional
Georgia softball season ends in Super Regional
Georgia Bulldogs ‘in good shape’ to manage NCAA’s settlement
Featured

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
Billye Aaron reflects on her journey with Hank. ‘I was the lucky one’