Georgia selected at No. 7 national seed for NCAA Baseball Tournament

Georgia was selected as the No. 7 national seed by the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee and will host the Athens Regional with Georgia Tech, Army and UNC-Wilmington.
Georgia was announced a top-8 national seed and regional host on Sunday. It found out its draw, which includes rival Georgia Tech on Monday. The tournament will be played Friday-Sunday.
Georgia (39-15) will open against No. 4 seed Army (31-23). Game time was not immediately announced. No. 3Tech (31-23) will open against UNC-Wilmington (39-19). Game time will be 7 p.m.
Georgia is one of 11 teams from the SEC in the tournament, a record.
The winner of this weekend’s regional will face the winner of the Raleigh Regional which includes North Carolina State, Bryant, James Madison and South Carolina.
The winners of the regionals will play in the Super Regionals June 7-9. At stake in that best-of-three series in a spot in the College World Series, which will be played June 14-20.
