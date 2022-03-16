Georgia’s Pro Day draws record number of NFL personnel

ATHENS – Wednesday’s Pro Day was one more historic achievement for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The event brought 122 NFL personnel to Athens, a school record according to coach Kirby Smart. There were five or six head coaches in attendance, which also set a school record, Smart said. The prospects met with NFL teams and participated in testing and drills inside the team’s indoor facility.
“I wish I had some (of these players) coming back,” Smart said. “I wish they could come back and play for us again, but unfortunately they can’t. So I’m excited for them today. … (NFL personnel) have been very complimentary of our kids, the leadership of our players, the knowledge.
“I know several head coaches were here last night and sat down and watched tape of our players and went through each one by one. Really impressed with their football knowledge. But they’re great people, too.”
Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Dallas’ Mike McCarthy, New England’s Bill Belichick and Houston’s Lovie Smith were among the head coaches attending. Other notable personnel included Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, Giants GM Joe Schoen and Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.
The Bulldogs dominated the scouting combine with 14 participants earlier this month. The defensive players impressed in athletic testing, validating the speed seen in game action. Among the Bulldogs who could become first-round selections: edge rusher Travon Walker, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and receiver George Pickens.
“The credit goes to these kids,” Smart said. “They made the decision to come to school here. Our job is to develop them and make sure they’re better people when they leave. I think each one of these kids will tell you they’re more successful because of the work ethic they were able to achieve here. ... I think it’s very unique to have this kind of collection of talent. You don’t have that every year. It’s not every year you’re going to have 14 guys at the combine. It’s just tough to do. I’m proud of this group.”
The NFL draft will begin April 28. The event will be hosted in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs have a chance to equal or exceed the record of 14 selections from one school, an honor currently shared by LSU (2020) and Ohio State (2004).
