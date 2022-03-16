Georgia’s Pro Day draws record number of NFL personnel

The Bulldogs dominated the scouting combine with 14 participants earlier this month. The defensive players impressed in athletic testing, validating the speed seen in game action. Among the Bulldogs who could become first-round selections: edge rusher Travon Walker, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, and receiver George Pickens.

“The credit goes to these kids,” Smart said. “They made the decision to come to school here. Our job is to develop them and make sure they’re better people when they leave. I think each one of these kids will tell you they’re more successful because of the work ethic they were able to achieve here. ... I think it’s very unique to have this kind of collection of talent. You don’t have that every year. It’s not every year you’re going to have 14 guys at the combine. It’s just tough to do. I’m proud of this group.”

The NFL draft will begin April 28. The event will be hosted in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs have a chance to equal or exceed the record of 14 selections from one school, an honor currently shared by LSU (2020) and Ohio State (2004).