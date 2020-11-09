UGA sports teams not impervious to COVID-19

Athletic director Greg McGarity said those are isolated cases and does not believe the athletics department is on the verge of an outbreak.

“We all understand that it’s a highly infectious disease,” McGarity said Monday. “I just think we all have to do our due diligence to take every precaution possible, but even when you do it still doesn’t assure that you can be COVID-free. I know our coaches are diligent and our staff has done a great job with educating all our teams. But that doesn’t prevent it 100 percent. It just shows how contagious this virus is.”

Meanwhile, Georgia’s football team appears to have been fortunate so far against the virus.

The Bulldogs lost seven players to confirmed virus cases in June when the team returned to campus for volunteer workouts, then had eight players quarantine due to possible exposure later that month. The athletic association has not released any testing results since then, but it is believed that the team hasn’t had any players miss games due to infection or exposure.

“The good news is everybody has recovered from it,” McGarity said. “That’s the positive news about this. I don’t want to jinx us, but I’ll just say everybody who has had it has recovered and no one has experienced significant symptoms.”