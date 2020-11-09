Night game when Bulldogs finally play at home again

It will have been 42 days — or six weeks — since the Bulldogs’ last hosted a home game. Georgia defeated then-No. 14 Tennessee 44-21 the last time it was in Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10.

This will be Mississippi State’s first trip to Athens since 2017, when Georgia beat the Dan Mullen-coached Bulldogs 31-3. State (2-4) is now coached by Mike Leach. It had lost four in a row before hanging on for a 24-17 win Saturday over Vanderbilt. The Maroon Dogs play host to Auburn this Saturday.