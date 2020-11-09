X

Night game when Bulldogs finally play at home again

Players leave the field after a football game pitting Georgia against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 44-21. JOHN AMIS FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL- CONSTITUTION

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Georgia Bulldogs | 39 minutes ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs learned Monday that their next home game against Mississippi State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

It will have been 42 days — or six weeks — since the Bulldogs’ last hosted a home game. Georgia defeated then-No. 14 Tennessee 44-21 the last time it was in Sanford Stadium on Oct. 10.

This will be Mississippi State’s first trip to Athens since 2017, when Georgia beat the Dan Mullen-coached Bulldogs 31-3. State (2-4) is now coached by Mike Leach. It had lost four in a row before hanging on for a 24-17 win Saturday over Vanderbilt. The Maroon Dogs play host to Auburn this Saturday.

Georgia (4-2) dropped to No. 12 in the latest AP poll following its 44-28 loss to Florida in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs face Missouri (3-5) Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

