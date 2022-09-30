Georgia-Missouri: TV, online, radio information

A week after a game in which Georgia didn’t quite live up to its lofty standard, the Bulldogs head to Missouri, and the Tigers might pay a high price for Georgia’s overall performance against Kent State.
The Bulldogs remain atop the polls, but also have an incentive to make a strong showing Saturday. Last season’s veteran Bulldogs showed no letdowns against less-talented teams. That sent a message of how formidable that team was on the way to the national championship.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 1
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
Records: No. 1 Georgia 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Missouri 2-2 (0-1)
Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play, with Jordan Rodgers as the analyst and Cole Cubelic as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 192 (UGA broadcast)/Ch. 191 (Missouri broadcast).
About the Author