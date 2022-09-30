ajc logo
Georgia-Missouri: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A week after a game in which Georgia didn’t quite live up to its lofty standard, the Bulldogs head to Missouri, and the Tigers might pay a high price for Georgia’s overall performance against Kent State.

The Bulldogs remain atop the polls, but also have an incentive to make a strong showing Saturday. Last season’s veteran Bulldogs showed no letdowns against less-talented teams. That sent a message of how formidable that team was on the way to the national championship.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 1

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

Records: No. 1 Georgia 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Missouri 2-2 (0-1)

Television: SEC Network will televise the game. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play, with Jordan Rodgers as the analyst and Cole Cubelic as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 192 (UGA broadcast)/Ch. 191 (Missouri broadcast).

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

