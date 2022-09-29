BreakingNews
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Sunday. All times are EDT.

This schedule includes four games that were affected by Hurricane Ian. Three were moved to new dates, and one was given a new location and time for Saturday. South Carolina State at South Carolina was moved to Thursday night. Eastern Washington at Florida and SMU at Central Florida were moved to Sunday afternoon, and the East Carolina-South Florida game was moved to Boca Raton, Fla., and became a Saturday afternoon game. (Note that information about games in the affected area is subject to change.)

This week’s schedule features five head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, No. 10 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State. Overall, 19 games include a ranked team.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network (asterisk denotes game affected by Hurricane Ian)

» Thursday, Sept. 29

*7 p.m., South Carolina State at South Carolina, SEC Network

8 p.m., Utah State at No. 19 BYU, ESPN

» Friday, Sept. 30

7 p.m., Tulane at Houston, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., San Diego State at Boise State, FS1

10:30 p.m., No. 15 Washington at UCLA, ESPN

11 p.m., New Mexico at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Oct. 1

ACC

Noon, Louisville at Boston College, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

5 p.m., Wagner at Syracuse, ESPN-Plus/ACC Network-Extra

7:30 p.m., No. 10 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

7:30 p.m., Virginia at Duke, ACC regional sports networks (Bally Sports South in the Atlanta TV market)

8 p.m., Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pitt, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Navy at Air Force, CBS

Noon, Temple at Memphis, ESPNU

*2:30 p.m., East Carolina at South Florida (Boca Raton, Fla.), ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Cincinnati at Tulsa, ESPNU

Big 12

Noon, No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Iowa State at Kansas, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor, Fox

7:30 p.m., West Virginia at Texas, FS1

Big Ten

Noon, Illinois at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

Noon, No. 4 Michigan at Iowa, Fox

Noon, Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Maryland, FS1

3:30 p.m., Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network

Conference USA

4 p.m., Florida Atlantic at North Texas, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Charlotte, ESPN3

7 p.m., Troy at Western Kentucky, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Rice, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Florida International at New Mexico State, Bally Sports Arizona/Comcast New Mexico/Flo Sports

MAC

2 p.m., Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Northern Illinois at Ball State, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Bowling Green at Akron, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Central Michigan at Toledo, NFL Network

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Ohio at Kent State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., New Hampshire at Western Michigan, ESPN-Plus

Mountain West

Noon, Navy at Air Force, CBS

3:30 p.m., Fresno State at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., San Jose State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network

Pac-12

2 p.m., Oregon State at No. 12 Utah, Pac-12 Networks

5:30 p.m., California at Washington State, Pac-12 Networks

9:30 p.m., Colorado at Arizona, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., Arizona State at No. 6 USC, ESPN

11 p.m., Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, FS1

SEC

Noon, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, CBS

4 p.m., No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SEC Network

7 p.m., LSU at Auburn, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Georgia State at Army, CBS Sports Network

1:30 p.m., Texas State at James Madison, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Gardner-Webb at Marshall, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., The Citadel at Appalachian State, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus

5 p.m., South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Liberty at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Troy at Western Kentucky, ESPN-Plus

FBS independents

Noon, Georgia State at Army, CBS Sports Network

2 p.m., Massachusetts at Eastern Michigan, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Fresno State at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network

6 p.m., Liberty at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Florida International at New Mexico State, Bally Sports Arizona/Comcast New Mexico/Flo Sports

» Sunday, Oct. 2

*Noon, Eastern Washington at Florida, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus

*1 p.m., SMU at Central Florida, TBA

