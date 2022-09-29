Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games

This schedule includes four games that were affected by Hurricane Ian. Three were moved to new dates, and one was given a new location and time for Saturday. South Carolina State at South Carolina was moved to Thursday night. Eastern Washington at Florida and SMU at Central Florida were moved to Sunday afternoon, and the East Carolina-South Florida game was moved to Boca Raton, Fla., and became a Saturday afternoon game. (Note that information about games in the affected area is subject to change.)

This week’s schedule features five head-to-head matchups within the Top 25: No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, No. 10 N.C. State at No. 5 Clemson, No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor and No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State. Overall, 19 games include a ranked team.