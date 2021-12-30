Hamburger icon
Georgia-Michigan: TV, online, radio information

An aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, December 30, 2021. No. 1 going into the final rankings of the season, Georgia came out ranked No. 3. And, as the third seed in the four-team national semifinals, the Bulldogs (12-1) will face Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 31. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
An aerial view of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, December 30, 2021. No. 1 going into the final rankings of the season, Georgia came out ranked No. 3. And, as the third seed in the four-team national semifinals, the Bulldogs (12-1) will face Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 31. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Once again, Georgia is part of a bowl game that hadn’t included the Bulldogs in its plans for many years, with a national title in UGA’s sights.

Four seasons ago, Georgia played in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 75 years, in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, a storied program in college football. This season, Georgia will play in the Orange Bowl for the first time since Jan. 1, 1960, in a CFP semifinal against Michigan, another storied program.

More recently, each team played in its conference championship game Dec. 4, with Georgia losing 41-24 to now-No. 1 Alabama and Michigan rolling to a 42-3 victory against now-No. 15 Iowa.

This is Georgia’s second appearance in a CFP semifinal and Michigan’s first.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Friday:

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Records: No. 3 Georgia 12-1; No. 2 Michigan 12-1

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 84/84/84 (Georgia broadcast); 80/80/80 (national broadcast).

