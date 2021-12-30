Georgia-Michigan: TV, online, radio information

Four seasons ago, Georgia played in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 75 years, in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, a storied program in college football. This season, Georgia will play in the Orange Bowl for the first time since Jan. 1, 1960, in a CFP semifinal against Michigan, another storied program.

More recently, each team played in its conference championship game Dec. 4, with Georgia losing 41-24 to now-No. 1 Alabama and Michigan rolling to a 42-3 victory against now-No. 15 Iowa.