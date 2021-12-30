Georgia-Michigan: TV, online, radio information

Once again, Georgia is part of a bowl game that hadn’t included the Bulldogs in its plans for many years, with a national title in UGA’s sights.
Four seasons ago, Georgia played in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 75 years, in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma, a storied program in college football. This season, Georgia will play in the Orange Bowl for the first time since Jan. 1, 1960, in a CFP semifinal against Michigan, another storied program.
More recently, each team played in its conference championship game Dec. 4, with Georgia losing 41-24 to now-No. 1 Alabama and Michigan rolling to a 42-3 victory against now-No. 15 Iowa.
This is Georgia’s second appearance in a CFP semifinal and Michigan’s first.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Friday:
Date: Friday, Dec. 31
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Records: No. 3 Georgia 12-1; No. 2 Michigan 12-1
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 84/84/84 (Georgia broadcast); 80/80/80 (national broadcast).
