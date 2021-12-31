Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

LIVE UPDATE: Following the Georgia-Michigan Orange Bowl

Georgia fan Kaylee Jackson and her husband and Michigan fan kiss outside Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
Georgia fan Kaylee Jackson and her husband and Michigan fan kiss outside Hard Rock Stadium before the Orange Bowl between Georgia and Michigan in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

No. 3 Georgia will face No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal Friday.

The winner will face the winner of the other semifinal, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Those teams will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

- Fans started gathering for the Orange Bowl hours before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Georgia beat writer Chip Towers caught up with Matt Palmgren, a pharmacy sales executive from Atlanta, nd his 22-yaear-old son, Jared, a UGA graduate, who traveled to the Fort Lauderdale area this week for the game.. Meanwhile, 1,372 miles away, Palmgren’s wife, Tammy, and daughter Lori, who attends the University of Alabama, were in Dallas to watch the No. 1 Crimson Tide play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Read the story of thier journeys here.

-Alabama took a 17-3 over Cincinnati at halftime.

Return for updates throughout the game.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia, Michigan fans pay more to attend Orange Bowl
46m ago
College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Michigan LIVE stats
3h ago
Controlling Michigan’s run game key for Georgia’s defense
23h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top