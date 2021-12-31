LIVE UPDATE: Following the Georgia-Michigan Orange Bowl

The winner will face the winner of the other semifinal, No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Those teams will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

- Fans started gathering for the Orange Bowl hours before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Georgia beat writer Chip Towers caught up with Matt Palmgren, a pharmacy sales executive from Atlanta, nd his 22-yaear-old son, Jared, a UGA graduate, who traveled to the Fort Lauderdale area this week for the game.. Meanwhile, 1,372 miles away, Palmgren’s wife, Tammy, and daughter Lori, who attends the University of Alabama, were in Dallas to watch the No. 1 Crimson Tide play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl. Read the story of thier journeys here.