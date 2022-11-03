Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Bulldog Nation. The Bulldogs already are wearing a black, No. 62 helmet decal honoring Charley Trippi’s memory. Trippi, considered UGA’s greatest athlete of all time, passed away at the age of 100 earlier on Oct. 19.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs also learned about the death of longtime Athens resident Ernie Battinelli. Battinelli has been providing catering services to the UGA Athletic Association for more than two decades.

Dooley is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame. He is Georgia’s football coach with the most victories (201), six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25-year tenure (1979-2004).

Dooley is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Barbara Meshad. They have four children: Deanna Dooley Rogers (Destry), Vincent Daniel Dooley (Suzanne), Denise Dooley Mitchell (Jay), and Derek Vincent Dooley (Allison).

The Dooleys have eleven grandchildren: Patrick (Lauren), Catherine, and Christopher Cook; Michael (Maggie) and Matthew Dooley; Ty, Joe, and Cal Mitchell; and John Taylor, Peyton and Julianna Dooley, and four great grandchildren: Murphy, Miles, and Lane Cook, and Jack Vincent Dooley.

Pallbearers were Patrick Cook, Christopher Cook, Michael Dooley, Matthew Dooley, Ty Mitchell, Joe Mitchell, Cal Mitchell, John Taylor Dooley and Peyton Dooley, according to Bernstein Funeral Home, which handled the proceedings.

In lieu of flowers, the Dooleys asked that .emorial contributions be made to the following entities: American Battlefield Trust, 1156 15th Street, NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20005; The Catholic Center at the University of Georgia, 1344 S. Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA 30605; Champions Community Foundation, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022; Georgia Historical Society Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, One Baltimore Place NW, Suite G300, Atlanta, GA 30308.