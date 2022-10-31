Bill Curry remembers rival and friend Vince Dooley

As Tech’s coach for seven years (1980-86), Curry was Dooley’s longest adversary in the Tech-Georgia rivalry. Dooley also faced off with Bobby Dodd, Bud Carson, Bill Fulcher and Pepper Rodgers before Curry and Bobby Ross after in his 25-year tenure in Athens (1964-88). The College Football Hall of Famer’s record against Tech was 19-6.

Interestingly, he ended a three-year losing streak to Tech and Dodd when he took the job and then the Jackets won the first two after his retirement, including in the 1990 national-championship season.

“This rivalry is not me,” Dooley said of the Tech-Georgia series in 1987. “And it doesn’t make any difference who’s coaching there. It’s still Georgia Tech. It will always be that way.”

Curry said that he and Dooley were connected by the perspective that the rivalry, while dubbed “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate,” should not inspire actual hatred.

“We wanted to win on Saturdays in the worst way, but hatred’s not a part of the equation,” Curry said. “I think that’s what (Dooley’s wife) Barbara and Vince – I don’t think – I know that they agree with that.”

Curry and Dooley’s relationship, which went far past annual late-Novemer meetings or competition on the recruiting trail, certainly illustrated that respect. They became friends through trips for college coaches sponsored by Nike. Dooley and Curry’s wife Carolyn bonded over a shared love of history and gardening.

The two “always had interesting conversations,” Curry said. “We (Curry and Barbara Dooley) were allowed to listen.

Both of their sons, Bill Curry Jr. and Derek Dooley, both walked on at Virginia before earning scholarships, with the latter preceding the former.

“And Derek was wonderful with Billy,” Curry said. “He took him under his wing and helped him. They both had very successful experiences. Both of them ended up earning scholarship and being starting players for Virginia. We’ve always been indebted to Derek.”

When Curry returned to coaching at Georgia State, the Panthers played Tennessee, then coached by Derek, in 2012. And when Kennesaw State tabbed Vince Dooley to chair a committee to explore the possibility of starting a football team – an aspiration realized in 2015 – one of the first people he sought out was Curry, who had led the football launch at Georgia State.

When Curry’s wife Carolyn wrote her first book, published in 2014, Dooley’s wife Barbara hosted a book party for her.

“And she didn’t have to do that,” Curry said. “It just turned out to be a special relationship, and I’m so sorry – so sorry – that we’ve lost him.”