Readers share their memories of Georgia legend Vince Dooley

- Wayne Jones

Taking the time to write back

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

I have met Vince Dooley several times over the years and one of the things most memorable about him is that he responded to me with a letter every single time I wrote him one and have kept those paper letters from coach Dooley in safe keeping. Often my letters were suggestions to make the team and program better, but the ones I wrote to Michael Adams and the Board of Regents when Adams refused to allow coach Dooley to retire on his own terms were special. I made sure coach Dooley received copies of those letters. I was fortunate to travel with Vince and Barbara on an Alaskan UGA alumni sponsored cruise around the 2005-time frame. Coach Dooley made it a point to tell me I was a great letter writer and appreciated my support. Attached is a picture of us including Barbara on the cruise ship that coach Dooley autographed later. Coach Dooley was not only a great football coach and athletic director, but he was also a gentleman and approachable by all. He never ran from adversity, rather he took it head on and represented the University of Georgia with utmost in class and integrity.

- Jimmy Taylor

Always willing to help

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

I was the President of the Georgia Easter Seal Society in 1975 and involved as a board of director’s member for years before and after that. Coach Dooley was always available for promotional presentations for the Easter Seal Society over all those years. Those situations usually involved disabled children. He was always interested in the children. There was one young lady, Margaret Staton, who was almost a poster child for Easter Seals. Vince always asked about her whenever we were together. Vince Dooley was interested in many charitable organizations. He arranged “signed by Vince Dooley” footballs for many auctions put on by charitable organizations.

- Lem Hewes

Ready with an autograph

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

A picture of coach Dooley and I at a book signing at our local Kroger store. I bought his book and got it and a football signed that day. He was extremely nice to me while we chatted about our beloved Georgia Bulldogs.

- Phil Edwards

Helping out Georgia Southern

In an unknown story to most Georgia and Georgia Southern fans in the late fall of 1982 (Nov. 20, 1982) Erk Russell was in the midst of his first season as Georgia Southern head coach. Georgia Southern was playing Valdosta State at historic Cleveland Field in Valdosta in November. Georgia Southern unable to get 11 opponents in their inaugural season had a deal to play Valdosta State twice. They had tied in Statesboro early in the season 29-29 in the first season for both programs. In the November rematch after pregame, it was misting rain, and Georgia Southern retreated to their locker room. Coach Russell got up and looked at his players and said, fellas, after this game there will be one program on the way up and one program on the way down. This is a big game. A friend of mine knows something about big games. The door opened and a man entered with a hat and raincoat, and the players could not see exactly who it was until he pulled off the raincoat and you clearly saw “Georgia Football” on his shirt. It was Vince Dooley. Georgia was off before their annual battle with Georgia Tech. Unknown to most, coach Dooley got in his car and on his only off-week, drove to Valdosta to support his longtime friend. Coach Russell asked him to give the pregame speech. What he said must have worked as Georgia Southern won 45-29 behind a phenomenal night by future College Football Hall of Fame and now Associate AD Tracy Ham. Coach Dooley spent the entire game on Georgia Southern’s sideline offering encouragement all night long to players. Georgia Southern started their program that first season with a LOT of borrowed equipment from Georgia. From shoulder pads to training tables to old used footballs. Coach Dooley was awfully kind to Georgia Southern, and all of us who played at Georgia Southern in those early days have never forgotten his generosity. He was a loyal friend to coach Russell. He greatly assisted the rebirth of football at Georgia Southern. The ties and bond between the two programs will never go away because of these two exceptional men. For all of us in Eagle Nation, we are externally grateful to coach Dooley for everything he did to help get Georgia Southern football off the ground. Rest In Peace, Coach. You are forever the greatest Bulldog … but to us you will also always be an honorary Eagle.

- Randy Griffin

Sharing with a co-author

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

I love that my dad and Vince developed such a good relationship over the years. Sports stories for the paper, the book about the 1980 team, and no doubt endless gardening conversations. I have always loved the book they wrote together, but it means even more now.

- Emily Rupard

Taking a phone call

Way back when, we 3 crazy girls called and they actually put him on the phone! We had written a silly Dawg poem and read it to him! I kid you not!

- @gal dawg on Twitter

Never grumpy

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

The thing I always marveled about Vince Dooley was his endurance in being kind. He did thousands of book signings and posed for millions of pictures. I never once saw him in a grumpy mood while doing it.

- Dayne Young

Rest easy

Credit: Photo provided Credit: Photo provided

This was the first time we got to meet coach Dooley several years ago before one of the home games. Rest easy, Coach.

- Matt Young