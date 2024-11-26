“The Title IX office at UGA cleared Colbie so he was allowed to return to team activities including practice,” Stephens said. “We expect and hope that the prosecutors will follow the Title IX office’s lead and dismiss the charges against Mr. Young in the very near future.”

Teammate Warren Brinson posted a picture to his Instagram with Young with the caption reading “welcome home.”

Young’s legal case is still pending, as he was charged with battery and assault on an unborn child in an Oct. 8 arrest. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Young’s lawyer sought to have the charges dismissed after Young’s accuser signed an affidavit stating that she wanted the charges against Young dropped. The woman also claimed to have notified the Solicitor’s Office multiple times she wanted the charges dropped.

Young cannot return to play until the legal process has been resolved. Young’s arraignment is currently set for Dec. 10.

Prior to Georgia’s game against Tennessee, Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated where things stand with Young, who was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 9.

“The legal process has got to play itself out,” Smart said. “Look, we want to support Colbie where we can. We continue to provide him with access to our facilities and the support resources we have, whether that’s Rankin [M. Smith, Sr. Student-Athlete Academic Center], the training room, mental health, weight room. But the legal process has to play itself out before we can do anything.”

Georgia is set to take on Georgia Tech this weekend before next playing in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. Prior to his suspension, Young had 11 receptions for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.