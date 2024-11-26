Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football WR Colbie Young reportedly returns to team activities

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) runs onto the field with teammates before their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia won 34-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has reportedly been allowed to return to team activities.

The University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office cleared Young according to Young’s lawyer Kim Stephens, Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald reported.

Stephens’ office put out a statement on the matter.

“The Title IX office at UGA cleared Colbie so he was allowed to return to team activities including practice,” Stephens said. “We expect and hope that the prosecutors will follow the Title IX office’s lead and dismiss the charges against Mr. Young in the very near future.”

Teammate Warren Brinson posted a picture to his Instagram with Young with the caption reading “welcome home.”

Young’s legal case is still pending, as he was charged with battery and assault on an unborn child in an Oct. 8 arrest. Both of those charges are misdemeanors.

Young’s lawyer sought to have the charges dismissed after Young’s accuser signed an affidavit stating that she wanted the charges against Young dropped. The woman also claimed to have notified the Solicitor’s Office multiple times she wanted the charges dropped.

Young cannot return to play until the legal process has been resolved. Young’s arraignment is currently set for Dec. 10.

Prior to Georgia’s game against Tennessee, Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated where things stand with Young, who was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 9.

“The legal process has got to play itself out,” Smart said. “Look, we want to support Colbie where we can. We continue to provide him with access to our facilities and the support resources we have, whether that’s Rankin [M. Smith, Sr. Student-Athlete Academic Center], the training room, mental health, weight room. But the legal process has to play itself out before we can do anything.”

Georgia is set to take on Georgia Tech this weekend before next playing in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7. Prior to his suspension, Young had 11 receptions for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

