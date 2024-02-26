Georgia football raids rivals for two assistant coaches

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com was the first report both hires. Georgia has yet to make an announcement confirming either move.

Coley and Crawford are the third and fourth assistant coach acquisitions Smart has made during the 2024 offseason. He also hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama to replace Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach and Donte Williams from Southern Cal to succeed Fran Brown as cornerbacks coach. Brown was appointed head coach of the Syracuse Orange in December.

Coley succeeds Bryan McClendon, who left the Bulldogs after two seasons to become receivers coach for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had been at Texas A&M since 2020 but found himself out of work after Jimbo Fisher was fired as head coach.

Coley came to UGA from Miami to coach receivers for Smart in 2016. A Miami native, he quickly validated his reputation as an exceptional recruiter. But after being appointed Georgia’s offensive coordinator in 2019, the Bulldogs’ offensive production dipped to just over 30 points per game. Following his demotion to tight ends coach, Fisher hired Coley to join his staff with the Aggies.

Crawford was a somewhat unexpected hired as a running backs coach as receivers have been his specialty in the college ranks. A long-time high school assistant coach in the state, Crawford coached receivers at Western Kentucky and for the Yellow Jackets. However, he played running back at Morehouse before earning masters degrees at Georgia (2012) and Valdosta State (2020). As a high school coach, Crawford worked at Colquitt County, Valdosta, Lee County, Jefferson County and Greater Atlanta Christian. He has been an offensive coordinator at both the high school and collegiate level.