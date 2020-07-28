Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,246 (July 28, 2020) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA’s preseason offensive projections this year compare with LSU in 2019.
Georgia football podcast: A simple reminder why major offensive improvement is possible for UGA
Beginning of the show: Georgia is greatly in need of offensive improvement this season after the Bulldogs sputtered on that side of the ball in 2019. It's fair to question how much growth is possible under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and a yet-to-be-determined new starting quarterback. However, I'll explain on today's show why some of the preseason projections for UGA aren't all that different from what was said about reigning national champion LSU prior to last season.
10-minute mark: I discuss how the string of positive coronavirus tests for Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins possibly impacts college football's eventual return.
15-minute mark: DawgNation's Connor Riley joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…
- The Bulldogs players who benefit most from the preseason workouts — including running back James Cook and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson
- How the lack of visits due to the coronavirus lockdown has negatively impacted UGA's 2021 recruiting class
- And more
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some staggering hypocrisy from Paul Finebaum and the potential financial losses for the league's programs if forced to limit seating capacity for the upcoming season.
40-minute mark: I discuss some national attention UGA defensive back Mark Webb has received and share a brief clip from UGA coach Kirby Smart's stirring coronavirus PSA.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.
