Georgia football podcast: A simple reminder why major offensive improvement is possible for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is greatly in need of offensive improvement this season after the Bulldogs sputtered on that side of the ball in 2019. It's fair to question how much growth is possible under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and a yet-to-be-determined new starting quarterback. However, I'll explain on today's show why some of the preseason projections for UGA aren't all that different from what was said about reigning national champion LSU prior to last season.

10-minute mark: I discuss how the string of positive coronavirus tests for Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins possibly impacts college football's eventual return.