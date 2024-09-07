Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart gives positive updates on Oscar Delp, Nate Frazier

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) makes a first down catch against Tennessee Tech defensive back Omari Philyaw (16) during the first half at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
46 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update on the Bulldogs’ injury situation after their home opener.

In the Bulldogs’ 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech, a few players left the game due to injury.

Tight end Oscar Delp left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the game after coming out in tennis shoes for the second half.

“He has a slight ankle sprain. I thought he could’ve played,” Smart said on Delp.

With Delp out, Lawson Luckie and Benjamin Yurosek saw an uptick in snaps. Luckie caught 2 passes for 43 yards on Saturday, including a 37-yard touchdown on what was Carson Beck’s final pass of the afternoon.

In the third quarter, running back Nate Frazier exited the game with an injury. He had 6 carries for 28 yards on the afternoon.

Smart said he could’ve come back, but at that point, Georgia had “moved on.” Smart wasn’t sure if it was a shoulder injury for Frazier. Chauncey Bowens saw an uptick in snaps following Frazier’s exit.

Georgia got Trevor Etienne back on Saturday, as he ran for a team-best 78 yards on only 5 carries. He added 14 receiving yards as well. Branson Robinson added a fourth-quarter touchdown to boost the running game.

Georgia held a handful of players out on Saturday. Mykel Williams (ankle), Jordan Hall (legs), Xzaiver McLeod (abdominal), Kris Jones (lower leg), Marcus Harrison (lower leg) and Roderick Robinson (toe) did not dress out. Warren Brinson also did not play on Saturday in the win.

Safety Joenel Aguero, who also missed the season opener against Clemson returned to action.

Georgia goes on the road next week, as the Bulldogs visit Kentucky. Georgia will have to file an SEC-mandated availability report starting on Wednesday of this week.

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a six-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter against Tennessee Tech at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs won 48-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

