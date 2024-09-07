No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs handle business with rout of Tennessee Tech

That unsuccessful, one-minute-offense situation before halftime represented few failures on an otherwise exemplary day for Beck. Georgia’s senior quarterback posted Heisman Trophy-like numbers in what ended for him as a seven-possession day. He tied a school record with five touchdown passes and finished 18-of-25 passing for 242 yards. He also gained 18 yards on three rushes, with a long of 11. Beck exited the game for good less than three minutes into the second half with a gaudy QB rating of 219.3.

The game also represented the Georgia debut of heralded running back Trevor Etienne. A junior transfer from Florida who sat out the Bulldogs’ opener as the result of a suspension, Etienne started the game and then finished as the team’s leading rusher. He had 78 yards on five carries added 14 yards on two pass receptions, all in the first half.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

What else Georgia can take from this game into next game – the SEC opener at Kentucky on Saturday – is uncertain. As its status as a 53-point underdog suggested, Tennessee Tech was a severely overmatched visitor, venturing between the hedges from the FCS’s Ohio Valley Conference. And the Golden Eagles (0-2) dutifully played their role as a well-compensated sacrificial lamb. The fourth quarter was cut to 10 minutes so they could hurry to their bus with their $550,000 check and get back to Cookeville, Tennessee, with what pieces of the team that were left.

To the chagrin of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Tennessee Tech did have a couple of spells in which it demonstrated some resistance. Trailing 17-0 early in the second quarter, the Eagles actually knocked out a couple of first downs and a third-down conversion and possessed the football for more than seven minutes. But once in Georgia’s territory, the visitors were pushed backward again and ended up having to punt.

The resulting touchback meant only that the Bulldogs would have farther to go to score. Etienne took care of more than half of that on first down, going 45 yards on a handoff at right guard. Georgia would need six plays to cover the remaining 35 yards, the final 10 coming on Beck’s third-and-8 pass to Dominic Lovett right at the right-side, goal-line pylon. That was Beck’s third TD pass of the day, made the score 24-0 and left only 1:11 on the clock.

The Bulldogs had an opportunity to add to the onslaught, getting the ball back with 45 seconds left in the first half. But the execution of their one-minute offense left much to be desired. Starting at the Georgia 40, a false-start penalty on first down set the tone, and Beck was left to attempt a 42-yard heave at the buzzer and it fell incomplete.

The only question then was whether Beck and Georgia’s starters would return for the second half. They did, and that led to a pair of quick scores.

On the opening possession of the third quarter, Beck connected with Arian Smith on a 50-yard scored. Ten seconds later, the Bulldogs would get the ball back. After Dan Jackson recovered a fumble to set them up in Tennessee Tech territory, Beck hit Lawson Luckie with a 37-yard TD pass. Only 2:29 into the second half, Georgia led 38-0.