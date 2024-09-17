As for timelines on a TightRope injury, it varies for everyone. Brock Bowers only missed two games last season after the surgery, returning in 26 days. But Amarius Mims missed six games last season after picking up the injury in Georgia’s first SEC game of the season against Arkansas.

With Ratledge injured, Georgia will slide Micah Morris into Ratledge’s spot at right guard. Dylan Fairchild has been Georgia’s starting left guard this season. Behind Morris, senior Xavier Truss and freshman Daniel Calhoun could move up the depth chart.

Ratledge has started 30 games since the start of 2022 season. He earned Second Team All-American honors a season ago.

Carson Beck injury update

As for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Smart said that he has an AC joint sprain, but it is not a significant or major injury and that Beck has practiced both days.

ESPN’s Molly McGrath reported during Saturday’s game that Beck had been dealing with some pain in his non-throwing shoulder. When Beck spoke to reporters afterward, he indicated that he was fine, though he was also thankful for an off week.

“He put us in the right plays. He’s a really good football player that we put a lot on and asked to do a lot,” Smart said of Beck after the game against Kentucky. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him, and we’ve got to put him in better situations.”

Georgia defense injuries

Georgia hopes to get defensive linemen Warren Brinson, Mykel Williams and Jordan Hall against Alabama. Williams and Brinson both picked up injuries against Clemson, while Jordan Hall is yet to play in a game this season after he had surgery in August.

Smart said that Brinson is ‘really close,’ while Williams and Hall are back running.

Georgia did see Xzavier McLeod return to action against Kentucky, adding some depth to the group. But the Bulldogs played Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and Nazir Stackhouse for more than 50 snaps.

Georgia is off this weekend but faces Alabama next. The Crimson Tide is also off this week and will enter the game with a 3-0 record.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 7:30 p.m. on ABC on Sept. 28.