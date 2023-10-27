Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
By
5 hours ago
X

In its final game before the first College Football Playoff ranking is announced Tuesday, No. 1 Georgia renews its rivalry (beverage game) with Florida.

With the Bulldogs riding a stretch like no other in program history, the question each week (or at least each time facing a formidable opponent) is whether this is the time for their historic streaks to end.

To recap, these three streaks are on the line Saturday: consecutive overall wins (24), consecutive regular-season wins (34) and consecutive SEC regular-season wins (23). Also, Georgia has won 40 of its past 41 games and 81 of its past 91.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Records: No. 1 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC), Florida 5-2 (3-1 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: The game will be broadcast on Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling the play-by-play, and Ryan Leaf is the analyst.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 192 (Georgia)/Ch. 191 (Florida).

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO9h ago

Credit: contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’
3h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
6m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
6m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Who will play right tackle for Georgia vs. Florida?
5h ago
Five things to know ahead of Georgia-Florida game Saturday in Jacksonville
5h ago
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs carry historic streaks to Jacksonville for Florida game
5h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top