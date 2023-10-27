Georgia-Florida: TV, online, radio information

In its final game before the first College Football Playoff ranking is announced Tuesday, No. 1 Georgia renews its rivalry (beverage game) with Florida.
With the Bulldogs riding a stretch like no other in program history, the question each week (or at least each time facing a formidable opponent) is whether this is the time for their historic streaks to end.
To recap, these three streaks are on the line Saturday: consecutive overall wins (24), consecutive regular-season wins (34) and consecutive SEC regular-season wins (23). Also, Georgia has won 40 of its past 41 games and 81 of its past 91.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
Records: No. 1 Georgia 7-0 (4-0 SEC), Florida 5-2 (3-1 SEC)
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: The game will be broadcast on Westwood One. J.P. Shadrick is handling the play-by-play, and Ryan Leaf is the analyst.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 192 (Georgia)/Ch. 191 (Florida).
