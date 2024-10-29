Breaking: Young Thug trial: Another defendant pleads guilty, takes plea deal in lengthy gang case
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Announcement on Georgia-Florida future could come ‘very soon,’ Jacksonville mayor says

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) tackles Florida running back Trevor Etienne (right) during the first half in an NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. Georgia won 43-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) tackles Florida running back Trevor Etienne (right) during the first half in an NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, FL. Georgia won 43-20 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC)
By Connor Riley
26 minutes ago

The location of the Georgia-Florida college football rivalry game in 2026 and 2027 could be made official in the near future.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan noted Tuesday that both schools have made serious strides in negotiations in recent months while teasing that an announcement could happen “very soon.”

“We’d love to have an announcement this week,” Deegan told the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. “We’re pushing to try to wrap things up. ... Don’t know if that will happen.”

The NFL recently approved stadium renovation plans in Jacksonville that would limit seating in 2026 and render the current stadium unusable for the 2027 season. The current Georgia-Florida contract with the city of Jacksonville runs through 2025.

With the stadium renovations expected to be complete by the 2028 season, that would leave a hole for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Atlanta and Tampa are considered most likely site options.

ExploreAtlanta, Tampa possible as host sites for Georgia-Florida games

“I do know what’s going to happen with it, but it’s not my place to talk about,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last week on the the SEC coaches teleconference. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen past, you know, this year, next year. But, I mean, it’s going to go somewhere else for sure. So I don’t worry about things I don’t control.”

The annual meeting between Georgia and Florida dates back to 1933, with all but two games being played in Jacksonville. In the 1994 and 1995 seasons, the game was a home-and-home. Florida won both of those games.

Georgia will play Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the 2025 season.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta, Tampa possible as host sites for Georgia-Florida games
Placeholder Image

Chip Towers

Georgia hoops hopes hard work shows in exhibition vs. UCF
Placeholder Image

Georgia State Athletics

Georgia State turns to new starting quarterback with Appalachian State up next
Placeholder Image

AP

Rob Manfred wants to have Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 plans set by Christmas
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB
Georgia hoops hopes hard work shows in exhibition vs. UCF
Kirby Smart updates status of injured Bulldogs Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Campaign ads in this new majority-Black district in Georgia are being called racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB