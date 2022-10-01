Watch: Georgia-Missouri’s heated pregame exchange

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Tempers flared during pregame warm-ups of No. 1 Georgia’s game in Missouri, with defensive linemen Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse and Tramel Walthour involved in a skirmish with Tigers players.
Despite multiple exchanges of words as players circled and walked around each other, the confrontation didn’t progress to full-on a fight. Assistant coaches from both teams repeatedly separated Missouri and Georgia players during the incident.
See the video here.
