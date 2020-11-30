Georgia downs Tech in women’s basketball

Led by 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks from senior center Jenna Staiti, Georgia defeated Georgia Tech, 75-69 in overtime, Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia outscored Tech 12-6 in the extra period.

“This was a rivalry game between two good teams, so we knew it was going to be a great game,” Taylor said. “They made runs, we made runs and that is what really good teams do. We obviously have a few things to work on and improve, but I am happy for our team and excited to leave here with a win.”