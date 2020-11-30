Georgia downs Tech in women’s basketball

Georgia and Georgia Tech squared off in one sport this pandemic-altered collegiate sports season. Women’s basketball was played between the interstate rivals Sunday after football and men’s basketball games were cancelled this year.
Led by 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks from senior center Jenna Staiti, Georgia defeated Georgia Tech, 75-69 in overtime, Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Georgia outscored Tech 12-6 in the extra period.
“This was a rivalry game between two good teams, so we knew it was going to be a great game,” Taylor said. “They made runs, we made runs and that is what really good teams do. We obviously have a few things to work on and improve, but I am happy for our team and excited to leave here with a win.”
Georgia improves to 2-0 this season and 36-7 all-time against Georgia Tech. The victory also marked Joni Taylor’s 100th win as head coach at Georgia and the 999th in program history.
Lorela Cubaj scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead three Georgia Tech players in double figures. Freshman Loyal McQueen scored 12 points, and Nerea Hermosa added 10 for the Yellow Jackets at Tech fell to 1-1.