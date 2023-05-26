X

Georgia dismisses baseball coach Scott Stricklin

Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia fired baseball coach Scott Stricklin on Friday afternoon.

Stricklin had just completed his 10th season as the Bulldogs’ coach, with Georgia losing to South Carolina on Tuesday in a one-and-done in the SEC Tournament to finish the season with a 29-27 record, 11-19 in the SEC.

“I want to thank Scott for his service to our athletic department over the last 10 years,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the athletic department. “After much thought and deliberation, we feel it is in the best interest of our baseball program to move in a different direction. We will begin immediately the process of a national search to identify the next leader of our baseball team. We extend best wishes to Scott and his family, and a sincere thank you for their time at the University of Georgia.”

Stricklin had three years remaining on his contract.

MORE TO COME

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

