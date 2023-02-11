Georgia defeats Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Georgia held a 55-54 lead with 7:22 remaining, and the outcome was eventually decided on several key plays the rest of the way:

-Braelen Bridges made one of two free throws and converted a three-point play on the next possession for a 59-54 Georgia lead with 5:23 remaining.

-Chris Livingston’s dunk and two free throws by Oscar Tshiebwe pulled Kentucky back within one, at 59-58.

-Bridges followed with a left-handed floater in the lane, and Livingston missed as the shot clock expired on Kentucky’s next possession.

-Jabri Abdur-Rahim drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, extending Georgia’s lead to 64-58 with 2:52 remaining.

-A steal and layup by Terry Roberts pushed Georgia’s lead to 66-58.

-Tshiebwe rebounded a missed 3-point attempt and scored in the lane, pulling Kentucky within six (66-60) with 1:20 remaining.

-A potential turnover by Georgia’s Justin Hill with 1:12 left was overturned after review, allowing Georgia to maintain possession. Hill was fouled and hit two free throws for an eight-point lead.

Georgia 75, Kentucky 68

-Georgia rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by Kentucky, Hill was fouled and added two more free throws.

-Kario Oquendo made two free throws. Jacob Toppin of Kentucky followed with a 3-pointer, and Jusaun Holt made two free throws.

-Another a missed 3 by Toppin, Roberts made one of two free throws for a 10-point lead with 35.7 seconds remaining.

After a three-point play in the final 20 seconds, Georgia ran out the clock for the much-needed win.