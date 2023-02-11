X
Georgia defeats Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia Bulldogs
By Leo Willingham, Atlanta
25 minutes ago

ATHENS — Any win over SEC-powerhouse Kentucky can be noteworthy, and Georgia’s 75-68 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday checked several boxes for the Bulldogs.

First, the win snapped a three-game losing streak and a stretch of six losses in seven games that began at Kentucky on Jan. 17.

Second, the win was a product of the Bulldogs displaying toughness down the stretch, seizing control in the final minutes after losing a 10-point halftime lead.

Third, the win capped an electric afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum, which included a halftime ceremony recognizing the 40th anniversary of the 1983 Final Four team.

“This is a big win for us, really cool day for Georgia basketball all the way around,” Bulldogs coach Mike White said.

Georgia held a 55-54 lead with 7:22 remaining, and the outcome was eventually decided on several key plays the rest of the way:

-Braelen Bridges made one of two free throws and converted a three-point play on the next possession for a 59-54 Georgia lead with 5:23 remaining.

-Chris Livingston’s dunk and two free throws by Oscar Tshiebwe pulled Kentucky back within one, at 59-58.

-Bridges followed with a left-handed floater in the lane, and Livingston missed as the shot clock expired on Kentucky’s next possession.

-Jabri Abdur-Rahim drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, extending Georgia’s lead to 64-58 with 2:52 remaining.

-A steal and layup by Terry Roberts pushed Georgia’s lead to 66-58.

-Tshiebwe rebounded a missed 3-point attempt and scored in the lane, pulling Kentucky within six (66-60) with 1:20 remaining.

-A potential turnover by Georgia’s Justin Hill with 1:12 left was overturned after review, allowing Georgia to maintain possession. Hill was fouled and hit two free throws for an eight-point lead.

Georgia 75, Kentucky 68

-Georgia rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by Kentucky, Hill was fouled and added two more free throws.

-Kario Oquendo made two free throws. Jacob Toppin of Kentucky followed with a 3-pointer, and Jusaun Holt made two free throws.

-Another a missed 3 by Toppin, Roberts made one of two free throws for a 10-point lead with 35.7 seconds remaining.

After a three-point play in the final 20 seconds, Georgia ran out the clock for the much-needed win.

About the Author

Leo Willingham is the Assistant Senior Editor for the Sports content team. During his nearly 30 years at the AJC, Leo has been involved in the coverage of several major sporting events, including three Super Bowls, two World Series, two college national championship games and the 1996 Olympic Games.

