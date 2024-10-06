Breaking: Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in fan energy, crowd noise against Auburn
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart ‘disappointed’ in fan energy, crowd noise against Auburn

Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
1 / 22
Georgia fans cheer before an NCAA football game between Georgia and Auburn at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Athens. The Bulldogs won 31-13. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart was satisfied with how his team played against Auburn on Saturday, with the Bulldogs notching a comfortable 31-13 win.

But he was less than thrilled with Georgia’s home environment.

“It was a great victory for Georgia,” Smart told DJ Shockley of Fox 5. “It was hot out there today. If anything, to be honest, I’m a little disappointed. I’m probably disappointed in our fans for the first time that I thought there was a lack of really affecting the game crowd noise-wise, passion and energy.

“Hey, it was hot but our players got full pads on, helmets, pads, and it’s hot out there. They’re pushing, trying to have a home field advantage like we’ve had when we’ve played against teams and I can’t get crowd noise. That’s frustrating for me.”

Sections of Sanford Stadium were noticeably empty, even in the third quarter of a two-score game against an SEC rival.

The Bulldogs have won eight-straight games against Auburn and have also won 27 straight games at home, which is the longest streak in the country.

Georgia was coming off a loss, as the Bulldogs were toppled by Alabama last week.

“I want our fan base to appreciate what we have and give their all and be unbelievable with crowd noise and make energy at home games,” Smart said. “We need it to be tough on other teams to play here. But it’s not. It’s not the same as it’s been in the past. It’s gotta be energetic. It’s gotta be. It was hot today. It was hot. But it was hot on our players too. They pushed through it. It was a tough week, and we answered the bell.”

Saturday was Georgia’s homecoming game and its first SEC home game of the season.

Up next, Georgia hosts Mississippi State at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
Georgia vs. Auburn
1 / 43
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) is congratulated by head coach Kirby Smart after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 5, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-13 over Auburn. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 5 Georgia bounces back from loss at Alabama, makes it 8 in a row over Auburn 31-13
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 5 Georgia in bounce-back mode facing Auburn in Deep South's oldest rivalry
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything you need to know about No. 5 Georgia vs. Auburn
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart makes sure Bulldogs understand Auburn-Georgia football rivalry
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kirby Smart on Vanderbilt upset of Alabama: ‘Nothing shocks me about our league’1h ago
A week after beating Georgia, No. 1 Alabama is upset by Vanderbilt2h ago
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs record eighth consecutive win over Auburn
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship