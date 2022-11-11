Georgia Bulldogs to get taste of ACC road at Wake Forest

Similarly, Wake Forest, a 25-game winner last season, strained more than expected in getting past Fairfield 71-59, also Monday.

The focus and plan for both teams should look more streamlined this time out. But the Bulldogs, especially, are having to feel their way around while figuring out how best to deploy nine newcomers. The Demon Deacons have six newcomers themselves, including five transfers.

White happens to be very familiar with one of those transfers. He coached Wake Forest starting point guard Tyree Appleby at Florida. Appleby averaged 10 points and four assists last season for the Gators.

“It’s going to be great to see him,” White said. “I’ve known him since he was really young. I coached him a couple of years, of course. I coached his older brother for four years, one of the winningest players I’ve ever coached in Raheem Appleby. Tyree is great, I love him. He’ll be a good fit for coach Forbes.”

White and the Bulldogs also were in touch with Appleby while he was in the portal, but if White was upset by his former player’s decision to go elsewhere, you certainly couldn’t tell it.

“He seems happy,” White said. “He’s playing well. I just hope he doesn’t get it going on us. I’ve seen him do that.”

Though Georgia is a very new team, it looked similar to last season’s squad in the opener. The name at the top of the score sheet was familiar as Kario Oquendo, last season’s leading scorer, led the Bulldogs with 18 points. But another stat that looked all too familiar was turnovers, with 21.

Georgia has some newly acquired size in the paint. Frank Anselem, a 6-foot-10 center from Syracuse, scored a career-high 11 points in his debut with the Bulldogs.

Along with senior returnee Braelen Bridges, they’ll be challenged on offense and defense by Wake Forest. The Deacons feature a pair of 7-footers and four other players 6-8 or taller.

“It’s going to be a really good test,” junior Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “We get to see where we’re at. They’re an ACC opponent, really good opponent, Game 2, on the road. So, it’s going to be a great test and as competitors, we’re ready to go.”

Lady Bulldogs improve to 2-0

Seniors Javyn Nicholson and Brittney Smith each recorded “double-doubles” Thursday to lead the Lady Bulldogs to their second victory under first-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, a 77-47 rout of Alabama State. Nicholson posted 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Smith notched 18 points and 10 boards. Fifth-year players Diamond Battles and Malury Bates rounded out four scorers in double figures with 15 and 14, respectively.

