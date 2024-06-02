Bulldogs slamming their way through NCAA regional, win again

Oddly, for once it wasn’t Charlie Condon going deep. The nation’s home-run leader with 36 never put the ball in play, was 0-for-4, and reached base only via hit-by-pitch. But as Condon and others will tell you, the Bulldogs have some others who can clear the fences.

Georgia entered the regionals with 140 homers, the third most in Division 1 baseball, and now sits at 143. Only Tennessee (150) and Austin Peay (146) had more coming into Saturday.

If they can get you in a slugfest — especially at little ol’ Foley Field — the Dogs are tough to beat. Army’s coach pointed that out after holding Georgia to just two dingers in an 8-7 loss on Friday.

“Kolby Branch comes up in the nine hole and he’s got 15 home runs; that’s not right,” the Black Knights’ coach Chris Tracz said with a laugh.

Ten of Georgia’s 11 runs Saturday were scored from the bottom half of the lineup. Right in front of that group, second baseman Slate Alford went 3-for-5. The Bulldogs head to game 56 of the season averaging a hardy 9.3 runs per game.

With two wins now under its belt, Georgia (41-15) hopes that script holds as it enters the third day of the regional needing to be beaten twice to be kept out of the Super Regionals, which it would host. The Bulldogs will await the winner of Sunday’s elimination game between Georgia Tech (32-24) and the Seahawks (40-20).

Certainly, the NCAA’s bracket-makers are hoping for some “clean old-fashioned hate.” That’s what Tech and Georgia fans call their 126-year-old rivalry.

At 391 contests, the baseball series is the most-played of all the school’s annual get-togethers. It should be at 392, and that might give the next meeting a little more fire, at least from the Georgia dugout.

The first of three scheduled games early this season was called due to rain in the middle of the fifth inning with the Bulldogs leading 9-3. Never mind that the teams had been playing in a steady drizzle the entire contest. By NCAA rule, that meant the contest didn’t count. Georgia won the other two games that weekend, one in Athens and one at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, but the teams could never make up the Atlanta game.

UGA and Tech have actually met in the postseason a good bit. Georgia leads 6-2 in NCAA Tournament games, with the Bulldogs winning the last two to clinch the Athens Regional in 2008. They’d advance to the College World Series that year, finally falling to Fresno State in the finals.

Georgia did get some good pitching Saturday. Four pitchers scattered seven hits and 10 walks. That included starter Kolten Smith, who went four innings and gave up both UNCW runs. DJ Radtke (1-0) got the win with two innings of one-hit, no-run relief.