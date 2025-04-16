ATHENS — Georgia has seen another player enter the transfer portal, as running back Branson Robinson becomes the first player to do so this spring.
Robinson, a junior who announced his decision on his Instagram account, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Robinson had signed with Georgia as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.
His most productive season came as a freshman, when he rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries. His best game came against Auburn, when he ran for 98 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2022 season.
That would prove to be the high point of his Georgia career. Robinson ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the 2023 season, forcing him to miss the season.
He returned to the lineup in 2024, only to battle injury again. Robinson logged 25 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns in six games but suffered a season-ending MCL injury in an October win over Mississippi State.
He missed practice this spring after a PCL injury.
As for the running backs behind Robinson, Georgia brings back sophomore Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.
Roderick Robinson will enter his third year in the program. Like Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson has battled injuries and missed spring practice because of an ankle injury.
Georgia has gotten positive early returns from freshman running back Bo Walker, who had a team-high 44 rushing yards on G-Day. Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. are the other scholarship running backs on the roster. Expect walk-on Cash Jones again to play a role for Georgia.
Branson Robinson, a native of Germantown, Mississippi, cannot transfer to another SEC school because of conference transfer regulations. Robinson becomes the 13th member of the 2024 team to enter the transfer portal.
Expect Georgia to look for running backs to add in the transfer portal, which opened Wednesday and continues through April 25.
Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal
Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey — transferred to Texas A&M
- Wide receiver Michael Jackson — entered transfer portal
- Defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett — transferred to USC
- Defensive back Justyn Rhett — transferred to Nebraska
- Outside linebacker Samuel M’Pemba — transferred to Texas A&M
- Inside linebacker Troy Bowles — transferred to Michigan
- Safety Jake Pope — transferred to UNLV
- Wide receiver Anthony Evans — transferred to Mississippi State
- Quarterback Jaden Rashada — entered transfer portal
- Outside linebacker Damon Wilson — transferred to Missouri
- Defensive back Collin Gill — transferred to Charlotte
- Quarterback Carson Beck — transferred to Miami
- Running back Branson Robinson — entered the transfer portal
Bulldogs added from the transfer portal
- USC safety Zion Branch — transferred to Georgia
- USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch — transferred to Georgia
- Miami safety Jaden Harris — transferred to Georgia
- Alabama-Birmingham safety Adrian Maddox — transferred to Georgia
- Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas — transferred to Georgia
- Vanderbilt running back Micah Bell — transferred to Georgia
