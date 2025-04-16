His most productive season came as a freshman, when he rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries. His best game came against Auburn, when he ran for 98 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2022 season.

That would prove to be the high point of his Georgia career. Robinson ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the 2023 season, forcing him to miss the season.

He returned to the lineup in 2024, only to battle injury again. Robinson logged 25 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns in six games but suffered a season-ending MCL injury in an October win over Mississippi State.

He missed practice this spring after a PCL injury.

As for the running backs behind Robinson, Georgia brings back sophomore Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.

Roderick Robinson will enter his third year in the program. Like Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson has battled injuries and missed spring practice because of an ankle injury.

Georgia has gotten positive early returns from freshman running back Bo Walker, who had a team-high 44 rushing yards on G-Day. Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. are the other scholarship running backs on the roster. Expect walk-on Cash Jones again to play a role for Georgia.

Branson Robinson, a native of Germantown, Mississippi, cannot transfer to another SEC school because of conference transfer regulations. Robinson becomes the 13th member of the 2024 team to enter the transfer portal.

Expect Georgia to look for running backs to add in the transfer portal, which opened Wednesday and continues through April 25.

Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal

Listed in order of when the player entered the transfer portal

Bulldogs added from the transfer portal