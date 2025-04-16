Breaking: As historic trial starts, Covington sterilizer defends ‘safe and responsible’ operations
Georgia RB Branson Robinson plans to enter transfer portal

2022 recruit was plagued by knee injuries during UGA career.
Georgia running back Branson Robinson scores on a 13-yard run during the third quarter against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7, 2024, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 48-3. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia running back Branson Robinson scores on a 13-yard run during the third quarter against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 7, 2024, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 48-3. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Connor Riley
54 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia has seen another player enter the transfer portal, as running back Branson Robinson becomes the first player to do so this spring.

Robinson, a junior who announced his decision on his Instagram account, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop. Robinson had signed with Georgia as a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

His most productive season came as a freshman, when he rushed for 330 yards on 68 carries. His best game came against Auburn, when he ran for 98 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns in Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2022 season.

That would prove to be the high point of his Georgia career. Robinson ruptured his patellar tendon before the start of the 2023 season, forcing him to miss the season.

He returned to the lineup in 2024, only to battle injury again. Robinson logged 25 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns in six games but suffered a season-ending MCL injury in an October win over Mississippi State.

He missed practice this spring after a PCL injury.

As for the running backs behind Robinson, Georgia brings back sophomore Nate Frazier, who led the team in rushing last season.

Roderick Robinson will enter his third year in the program. Like Branson Robinson, Roderick Robinson has battled injuries and missed spring practice because of an ankle injury.

Georgia has gotten positive early returns from freshman running back Bo Walker, who had a team-high 44 rushing yards on G-Day. Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. are the other scholarship running backs on the roster. Expect walk-on Cash Jones again to play a role for Georgia.

Branson Robinson, a native of Germantown, Mississippi, cannot transfer to another SEC school because of conference transfer regulations. Robinson becomes the 13th member of the 2024 team to enter the transfer portal.

Expect Georgia to look for running backs to add in the transfer portal, which opened Wednesday and continues through April 25.

    About the Author

    Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

    Follow Connor Riley on twitter
