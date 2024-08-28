Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Every former UGA player on an active roster after cuts

The 2024 NFL season begins on Sept. 5, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. Five Georgia Bulldogs will be featured in that game, with Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring playing for the Chiefs, while Roquan Smith, Ben Cleveland and Nick Moore will suit up for the Ravens.
Ahead of the season opener, NFL teams had to trim rosters from as many as 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.
As expected, a large amount of Bulldogs are on NFL rosters. In total, 46 Bulldogs survived the round of cuts and found themselves on active rosters. Two more players — Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Isaiah Wynn of the Miami Dolphins — will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. They can be activated to the active roster after Week 4.
Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 23 have at least one former Georgia player. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way with five Bulldogs, while the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders each have four.
It wasn’t not a happy day for all though, as a number of notable former Bulldogs were waived, including safety Lewis Cine, quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Kendall Milton.
Below is a full list of players who made the initial round of roster cuts. It should be noted that changes can continue to be made and that those waived can sign with another team or land on a practice squad.
Georgia football players on active NFL rosters
Atlanta Falcons: Lorenzo Carter, Charlie Woerner
Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith, Ben Cleveland, Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills: James Cook, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Chicago Bears: D’Andre Swift
Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims
Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Eric Stokes, Javon Bullard
Houston Texans: Kamari Lassiter
Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, Travon Walker
Kansas City Chiefs: Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders: Zamir White, Brock Bowers, John Jenkins, Chris Smith
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Warren McClendon
Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, Jamaree Salyer
Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall
New England Patriots: David Andrews
New York Giants: Isaiah McKenzie, Andrew Thomas, Azeez Ojulari
Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo
Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington
San Francisco 49ers: Chris Conley, Leonard Floyd, Robert Beal
Seattle Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tykee Smith, Jake Camarda
Physically unable to perform: Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Isaiah Wynn (Miami Dolphins)
Injured reserve: Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams)
Waived: Lewis Cine (Minnesota Vikings), Kendall Milton (Philadelphia Eagles), Daijun Edwards( Pittsburgh Steelers), Trey Hill (Cincinnati Bengals), John FitzPatrick (Atlanta Falcons), Zion Logue (Atlanta Falcons), Tramel Walthour (Baltimore Ravens), Monty Rice (New Orleans Saints), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Washington Commanders), Jake Fromm (Detroit Lions), Kearis Jackson (Tennessee Titans)
