Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Every former UGA player on an active roster after cuts

The 2024 NFL season begins on Sept. 5, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. Five Georgia Bulldogs will be featured in that game, with Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring playing for the Chiefs, while Roquan Smith, Ben Cleveland and Nick Moore will suit up for the Ravens.

Ahead of the season opener, NFL teams had to trim rosters from as many as 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.

As expected, a large amount of Bulldogs are on NFL rosters. In total, 46 Bulldogs survived the round of cuts and found themselves on active rosters. Two more players — Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Isaiah Wynn of the Miami Dolphins — will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. They can be activated to the active roster after Week 4.