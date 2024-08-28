Breaking: Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL: Every former UGA player on an active roster after cuts

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs the ball at NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs the ball at NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

The 2024 NFL season begins on Sept. 5, when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens. Five Georgia Bulldogs will be featured in that game, with Mecole Hardman and Malik Herring playing for the Chiefs, while Roquan Smith, Ben Cleveland and Nick Moore will suit up for the Ravens.

Ahead of the season opener, NFL teams had to trim rosters from as many as 90 players to 53 on Tuesday.

As expected, a large amount of Bulldogs are on NFL rosters. In total, 46 Bulldogs survived the round of cuts and found themselves on active rosters. Two more players — Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Isaiah Wynn of the Miami Dolphins — will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. They can be activated to the active roster after Week 4.

Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 23 have at least one former Georgia player. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way with five Bulldogs, while the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders each have four.

It wasn’t not a happy day for all though, as a number of notable former Bulldogs were waived, including safety Lewis Cine, quarterback Jake Fromm and running back Kendall Milton.

Below is a full list of players who made the initial round of roster cuts. It should be noted that changes can continue to be made and that those waived can sign with another team or land on a practice squad.

Georgia football players on active NFL rosters

Atlanta FalconsLorenzo Carter, Charlie Woerner

Baltimore Ravens: Roquan Smith, Ben Cleveland, Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills: James Cook, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

Chicago Bears: D’Andre Swift

Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims

Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Eric Stokes, Javon Bullard

Houston Texans: Kamari Lassiter

Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, Travon Walker

Kansas City Chiefs: Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring

Las Vegas Raiders: Zamir White, Brock Bowers, John Jenkins, Chris Smith

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Warren McClendon

Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, Jamaree Salyer

Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall

New England Patriots: David Andrews

New York Giants: Isaiah McKenzie, Andrew Thomas, Azeez Ojulari

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo

Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, Broderick Jones, Darnell Washington

San Francisco 49ers: Chris Conley, Leonard Floyd, Robert Beal

Seattle Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tykee Smith, Jake Camarda

Physically unable to perform: Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Isaiah Wynn (Miami Dolphins)

Injured reserve: Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams)

Waived: Lewis Cine (Minnesota Vikings), Kendall Milton (Philadelphia Eagles), Daijun Edwards( Pittsburgh Steelers), Trey Hill (Cincinnati Bengals), John FitzPatrick (Atlanta Falcons), Zion Logue (Atlanta Falcons), Tramel Walthour (Baltimore Ravens), Monty Rice (New Orleans Saints), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Washington Commanders), Jake Fromm (Detroit Lions), Kearis Jackson (Tennessee Titans)

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

