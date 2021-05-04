Georgia Bulldogs add high-scoring JUCO All-American

The Bulldogs on Tuesday received a commitment from Dalen Ridgnall, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Kansas City, Mo. Ridgnall has attended Cowley College, a junior college in Arkansas City, Kan., for the past two years. He earned third-team All-American honors as a freshman, but no All-American team for the 2020-21 season has been announced yet.

When it does, Ridgnal should be on it. This past season, Ridgnal led Cowley to its first region championship in 64 years, pacing the team in scoring (21.1 ppg) and rebounding (12.8 pg). The Tigers went 24-5 and finished as NJCAA national runner-up. Ridgnal did earn player-of-the-year honors in the Jayhawk Conference and first-team All-Region VI honors, a talent-rich area that encompasses many of the powerful Kansas junior colleges.