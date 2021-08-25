Georgia basketball faces challenging non-conference slate

ATHENS -- The Georgia Bulldogs have put together an impressive non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season. Now they just need to go out and win some of the games.
The Bulldogs, in their third season under coach Tom Crean, will host 10 matchups at Stegeman Coliseum during a 13-game non-conference schedule that will begin Nov. 9 against Florida International. Headlining the home slate are dates with arch-rival Georgia Tech (Nov. 16) and reigning NIT champion Memphis (Dec. 1).
The Bulldogs also play Cincinnati on the road (Nov. 13) and will travel to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., to take part in the Legends Classic (Nov. 22-23) tournament. That field includes Virginia, Northwestern and Providence.
Georgia will wrap up non-conference play with a string of seven games from Nov. 28-Dec. 29, according to the schedule that was released by UGA on Wednesday. The Bulldogs already announced their SEC opponents, but dates have not been determined.
“Our priority is to build a schedule that will prepare us for conference play,” Crean said in the school’s press release. “I believe we have done just that. We’ve had an excellent summer building chemistry and camaraderie among our returnees and newcomers. This schedule will challenge us and also allow us to grow before we begin SEC play in January.”
There are more newcomers than returnees. The Bulldogs had nine players enter the transfer portal from the 2020-21 team, which finished 14-12 (7-11 SEC). Three of those players ended up with other SEC teams, including Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Tye Fagan (Ole Miss) and K.D. Johnson (Auburn).
Georgia replaced those with five incoming transfers and four freshman signees. Senior forward P.J. Horne is the only returning starter.
GEORGIA NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Nov. 5 -- Morehouse (exhibition)
Nov. 9 -- Florida International
Nov. 13 -- at Cincinnati
Nov. 16 -- South Carolina State
Nov. 19 -- Georgia Tech
Nov. 22-23 – at Legends Classic, Newark, N.J.
Nov. 28 -- Wofford
Dec. 1 – Memphis
Dec. 7 -- Jacksonville
Dec. 18 -- George Mason
Dec. 20 -- Western Carolina
Dec. 22 – East Tennessee State
Dec. 29 -- Gardner-Webb