Georgia basketball faces challenging non-conference slate

The Bulldogs, in their third season under coach Tom Crean, will host 10 matchups at Stegeman Coliseum during a 13-game non-conference schedule that will begin Nov. 9 against Florida International. Headlining the home slate are dates with arch-rival Georgia Tech (Nov. 16) and reigning NIT champion Memphis (Dec. 1).

The Bulldogs also play Cincinnati on the road (Nov. 13) and will travel to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., to take part in the Legends Classic (Nov. 22-23) tournament. That field includes Virginia, Northwestern and Providence.