Some familiar faces on Georgia’s 2021-22 SEC basketball schedule

ATHENS – Georgia will go against two of its former players in SEC play next season, but will miss facing a third as the SEC released the conference matchups for the next season.
The Bulldogs, in their fourth season under coach Tom Crean, will see sophomore K.D. Johnson twice as Auburn has been scheduled as one of Georgia’s five SEC home-and-home opponents for the 2021-22 season. Georgia’s other home-and-home opponents are Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Point guard Sahvir Wheeler will not be returning to Stegeman Coliseum. However, the Bulldogs will go against the junior from Houston when they face his new team, Kentucky, on the road. Georgia also drew LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri as away opponents, while it will get Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee at home. The Bulldogs don’t face Ole Miss, where former starter Tye Fagan landed.
Specific dates have not yet been decided. The SEC determines who plays whom in the league.
The SEC slate adds to what already was an attractive but challenging schedule for Crean’s fourth campaign at Georgia. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season with a road game at Cincinnati on Nov. 13, have a chance to meet Virginia, Providence and Northwestern in the Legends Classic in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 22-23 and still have to finalize home dates against Memphis and Jacksonville. Georgia already is set to play George Mason, East Tennessee and Gardner-Webb at home in December.
The Bulldogs will do this with an almost completely remade roster. Nine players who opened last season on the roster left UGA via the NCAA’s transfer portal. Rising senior P.J. Horne is the only starter returning from last season’s 14-12 team (7-11 SEC). Junior Jaxon Etter, redshirt freshman forward Josh Taylor, senior forward Jonathan Ned, junior forward Tyron McMillan also return.
Georgia added seven players via the portal, led by Virginia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior college star Dalen Ridgnal, and signed three freshmen in the 2021 class. The Bulldogs will be desperate to get some immediate impact.
Georgia lost 83.4% of its scoring (1,680 points), 72.5% of its rebounding (701) and 72.1% of its 3-point field goals made (119). Wheeler started all 26 games for the Bulldogs last season and established a single-season record for assists (193) while also leading the team in scoring. As a freshman, Johnson ranked second on the team in scoring (13.5 ppg), and Fagan started 25 games and averaged 9.2 points.
In three seasons, Crean has compiled a 41-49 overall record and 14-40 SEC record as the Bulldogs’ coach.
Renewable season tickets already are on sale for a minimum donation of $150 per seat. Applications are due Sept. 17. Go to georgiadogs.com/donate or contact The Georgia Bulldog Club (877-423-2947) for more information.