Some familiar faces on Georgia’s 2021-22 SEC basketball schedule

The Bulldogs will do this with an almost completely remade roster. Nine players who opened last season on the roster left UGA via the NCAA’s transfer portal. Rising senior P.J. Horne is the only starter returning from last season’s 14-12 team (7-11 SEC). Junior Jaxon Etter, redshirt freshman forward Josh Taylor, senior forward Jonathan Ned, junior forward Tyron McMillan also return.

Georgia added seven players via the portal, led by Virginia’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim and junior college star Dalen Ridgnal, and signed three freshmen in the 2021 class. The Bulldogs will be desperate to get some immediate impact.

Georgia lost 83.4% of its scoring (1,680 points), 72.5% of its rebounding (701) and 72.1% of its 3-point field goals made (119). Wheeler started all 26 games for the Bulldogs last season and established a single-season record for assists (193) while also leading the team in scoring. As a freshman, Johnson ranked second on the team in scoring (13.5 ppg), and Fagan started 25 games and averaged 9.2 points.

In three seasons, Crean has compiled a 41-49 overall record and 14-40 SEC record as the Bulldogs’ coach.

