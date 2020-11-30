X

Georgia basketball adds game with North Georgia College

Georgia basketball player Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the Bulldogs’ home opener against Florida A&M in Athens, Ga., at Stegeman Coliseum on Sun., Nov. 29, 2020. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)

Credit: Chamberlain Smith

By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATHENS -- Georgia has tabbed North Georgia College as its opponent for a make-up game to be played on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs were scrambling for another game after their scheduled opener against Columbus State was canceled last Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns. Georgia (1-0) defeated Florida A&M 85-75 on Sunday. The Rattlers were a fill-in opponent for Gardner-Webb, which also had to cancel due to the presence of the virus in its program.

The Nighthawks, as they’re known, are 0-1 after losing to Mercer 79-48 last week. North Georgia has played the Bulldogs just one other time, losing 87-53 in an exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2006.

