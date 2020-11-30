Georgia basketball adds game with North Georgia College

The Bulldogs were scrambling for another game after their scheduled opener against Columbus State was canceled last Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns. Georgia (1-0) defeated Florida A&M 85-75 on Sunday. The Rattlers were a fill-in opponent for Gardner-Webb, which also had to cancel due to the presence of the virus in its program.

The Nighthawks, as they’re known, are 0-1 after losing to Mercer 79-48 last week. North Georgia has played the Bulldogs just one other time, losing 87-53 in an exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2006.