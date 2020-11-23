X

Georgia men’s basketball game vs. Gardner-Webb canceled

Georgia head coach Tom Crean watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Credit: Mark Humphrey

By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia men’s basketball team’s game with Gardner-Webb scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, the school announced Monday. The decision was made following consultation with UGA Athletic Association medical personnel.

The cancellation comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. Earlier Monday, Gardner-Webb’s game against Duke, their season-opener, was canceled.

Georgia is currently seeking a replacement opponent for Sunday’s game, which was scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.

“When learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season.”

Georgia is scheduled to open its season Wednesday against Columbus State at Stegeman Coliseum at 5 p.m.

