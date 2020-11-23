Georgia men’s basketball game vs. Gardner-Webb canceled

The Georgia men’s basketball team’s game with Gardner-Webb scheduled for Sunday has been canceled, the school announced Monday. The decision was made following consultation with UGA Athletic Association medical personnel.
The cancellation comes following a positive COVID-19 test within the Gardner-Webb program. Earlier Monday, Gardner-Webb’s game against Duke, their season-opener, was canceled.
Georgia is currently seeking a replacement opponent for Sunday’s game, which was scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network.
“When learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season.”
Georgia is scheduled to open its season Wednesday against Columbus State at Stegeman Coliseum at 5 p.m.