“People come and hang out and have a panoramic view. Get a chance to watch Georgia baseball,” said Bryan Horne, who lives in one of the houses making up Kudzu Hill. “It’s kind of a bucket list [item].”

Horne, a pastor at ReCreation Church, bought the house about three years ago after seeing it listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Charlie Condon: Kudzu Hill fan section is ‘really fun’

UGA baseball star Charlie Condon is encouraged to see students packing the hill out in the middle of the summer.

“It’s been around for football for a long time now,” Condon said. “That student engagement, everybody’s always rallied really strong around the football program for good reason, but to bring that back to baseball some too is really fun.”

Condon chuckled on Friday when a particular feature of the hill was brought up: a sign reading “Condon’s Kudzu Kegs.”

Georgia’s third baseman has grown close with one of Georgia baseball’s most beloved former players, Gordon Beckham. Condon says Beckham has mentored him throughout the season through his individual success and leading the Bulldogs.

Condon is especially trying to follow Gordon’s footsteps now as Georgia aims to beat N.C. State for a College World Series spot just like it did in 2008.

Another hand-painted sign on Kudzu Hill during the Super Regional series read: “Feels like ‘08″