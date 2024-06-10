Georgia Bulldogs

An inside look at scene on Kudzu Hill, fan section behind right field at Foley Field

Georgia fans react in “Kudzu Korner,” behind right field during the start of the ninth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 11-2 to force a deciding Game 3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Jack Leo
54 minutes ago

ATHENS – The Super Regional crowd at Foley Field spilled over into a strong showing on Kudzu Hill, a popular game-viewing spot located just beyond right field.

The tradition dates back to the 1960s, with students setting up lawn chairs where the backyards of several houses on Pinecrest Drive back up to the Georgia baseball field.

Students and fans who weren’t lucky enough to purchase the limited number of tickets available for the series against N.C. State can take part in the tradition and catch some NCAA tournament baseball from the cheap — or in this case, free — seats.

“People come and hang out and have a panoramic view. Get a chance to watch Georgia baseball,” said Bryan Horne, who lives in one of the houses making up Kudzu Hill. “It’s kind of a bucket list [item].”

Horne, a pastor at ReCreation Church, bought the house about three years ago after seeing it listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Watch the video below to get an inside look at people currently keeping the Kudzu Hill tradition alive.

Charlie Condon: Kudzu Hill fan section is ‘really fun’

UGA baseball star Charlie Condon is encouraged to see students packing the hill out in the middle of the summer.

“It’s been around for football for a long time now,” Condon said. “That student engagement, everybody’s always rallied really strong around the football program for good reason, but to bring that back to baseball some too is really fun.”

Condon chuckled on Friday when a particular feature of the hill was brought up: a sign reading “Condon’s Kudzu Kegs.”

Georgia’s third baseman has grown close with one of Georgia baseball’s most beloved former players, Gordon Beckham. Condon says Beckham has mentored him throughout the season through his individual success and leading the Bulldogs.

Condon is especially trying to follow Gordon’s footsteps now as Georgia aims to beat N.C. State for a College World Series spot just like it did in 2008.

Another hand-painted sign on Kudzu Hill during the Super Regional series read: “Feels like ‘08″

Georgia designated hitter Tre Phelps reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against N.C. State in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. The blast made it 5-0 Georgia. (Jason Getz / AJC)
