Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia baseball player sues NCAA for extra season of eligibility

The with home stands full with Georgia fans, Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein hits a sacrifice fly scoring Georgia’s Tre Phelps (not pictured) during the sixth inning against Army in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 8-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The with home stands full with Georgia fans, Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein hits a sacrifice fly scoring Georgia’s Tre Phelps (not pictured) during the sixth inning against Army in the NCAA division I baseball Athens Regional at Foley Field, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 8-7. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Jack Leo
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia baseball could be seeing another starter from last season return to its roster in 2025, thanks to a lawsuit against the NCAA.

Dylan Goldstein, who provided a powerful bat in the middle of the Bulldogs’ lineup last season, has filed the lawsuit seeking another season of eligibility. The lawsuit comes on the heels of an NCAA waiver allowing athletes who competed at non-NCAA schools an extra season of eligibility.

The waiver does not help Goldstein, however, as it covers eligibility for the 2025-26 academic year.

Goldstein’s situation is similar to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose case set the waiver in motion. Both would have exhausted their eligibility in 2024 counting their years in junior college.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs

Pavia sued the NCAA in November 2024, arguing that the limitation of a player’s Division I eligibility because of years spent in junior college violates antitrust laws, specifically because of an athlete’s opportunity to profit off NIL.

Goldstein’s representation made a similar argument, mentioning how players aren’t charged eligibility years for playing at prep schools abroad the way they are for playing at American junior colleges.

Goldstein spent his first season out of high school at Chipola College, a junior college in Florida, before spending his last three seasons at D-I schools Florida Atlantic and Georgia.

“Dylan and multiple representatives, on his behalf, have contacted the NCAA,” the lawsuit said. “The NCAA will not take or return calls or other communications. The NCAA has intentionally failed and refused to approve or disapprove the request. They lacked the courage, character, professionalism, or even common courtesy to respond.”

Goldstein hit .273 for Georgia last season with 12 home runs, often hitting out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. He made 41 starts for the Bulldogs, mainly as a designated hitter but saw time in the outfield, too.

About the Author

Jack Leo
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia designated hitter Tre Phelps reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against NC State in game two of the NCAA Super Regional at Foley Field, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Athens, Ga. The blast made it 5-0 Georgia. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

A look at Georgia baseball’s revamped roster with its eyes on College World Series

It should be much harder for Georgia baseball to surprise the country in Year Two under coach Wes Johnson.

Georgia Tech baseball opens season Friday against Old Dominion

Tech opens a new season at 4 p.m. Friday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia baseball keeps national ranking in top polls after 3-1 start to season

Georgia’s expectations entering its second season under coach Wes Johnson are much higher than they were to start 2024.

The Latest

Georgia fans react after Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) made a three-point basket during the second half of their win against South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 71-60. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Where Georgia basketball stands in SEC home stretch

2h ago

How Georgia baseball’s Wes Johnson combines analytics, ‘wizard’ knowledge

Staff changes made for Georgia Bulldogs’ NIL program, Classic City Collective

Featured

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

3m ago

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.