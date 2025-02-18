Georgia baseball player sues NCAA for extra season of eligibility

Goldstein’s situation is similar to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, whose case set the waiver in motion. Both would have exhausted their eligibility in 2024 counting their years in junior college.

Pavia sued the NCAA in November 2024, arguing that the limitation of a player’s Division I eligibility because of years spent in junior college violates antitrust laws, specifically because of an athlete’s opportunity to profit off NIL.

Goldstein’s representation made a similar argument, mentioning how players aren’t charged eligibility years for playing at prep schools abroad the way they are for playing at American junior colleges.

Goldstein spent his first season out of high school at Chipola College, a junior college in Florida, before spending his last three seasons at D-I schools Florida Atlantic and Georgia.

“Dylan and multiple representatives, on his behalf, have contacted the NCAA,” the lawsuit said. “The NCAA will not take or return calls or other communications. The NCAA has intentionally failed and refused to approve or disapprove the request. They lacked the courage, character, professionalism, or even common courtesy to respond.”

Goldstein hit .273 for Georgia last season with 12 home runs, often hitting out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. He made 41 starts for the Bulldogs, mainly as a designated hitter but saw time in the outfield, too.