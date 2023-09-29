Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

Georgia fans celebrate the start of the fourth quarter as the stadium goes red during their game against UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 49-21. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Georgia Bulldogs
By
23 minutes ago
No. 1 Georgia takes its triplets to Auburn for its first road game of the season: consecutive games won overall (21), consecutive regular-season games won (31) and consecutive regular-season SEC games won (20).

Auburn is 3-1, but unranked. In fact, no voter in the media or the coaches poll included Auburn on a Top 25 ballot this week. One reason for that might be that Auburn’s lopsided victories this season have come over an FCS school and a marginal FBS independent. Auburn’s win over California came with a 14-10 score. The Tigers lost 27-10 at Texas A&M on Saturday.

How much does any of that matter to Saturday’s outcome? Stay tuned.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Records: No. 1 Georgia 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Auburn 3-1 (0-1 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81 (Georgia)/Ch. 190 (Auburn).

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier.

