Georgia-Auburn: TV, online, radio information

No. 1 Georgia takes its triplets to Auburn for its first road game of the season: consecutive games won overall (21), consecutive regular-season games won (31) and consecutive regular-season SEC games won (20).

Auburn is 3-1, but unranked. In fact, no voter in the media or the coaches poll included Auburn on a Top 25 ballot this week. One reason for that might be that Auburn’s lopsided victories this season have come over an FCS school and a marginal FBS independent. Auburn’s win over California came with a 14-10 score. The Tigers lost 27-10 at Texas A&M on Saturday.

How much does any of that matter to Saturday’s outcome? Stay tuned.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Records: No. 1 Georgia 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Auburn 3-1 (0-1 SEC)

Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jenny Dell as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio Ch. 81 (Georgia)/Ch. 190 (Auburn).