Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

For the first time in almost 78 years, Georgia will take part in a regular-season game featuring two teams in the top three of the Associated Press poll.
This year it’s No. 2 Alabama against No. 3 Georgia, but when the schools met Oct. 31, 1942, the rankings were reversed. Since that day, Georgia has played in two bowl games and an SEC Championship game that featured both teams ranked as high as No. 3, but no regular-season game until now. The closest took place Nov. 17, 1983, when No. 4 Georgia played host to No. 3 Auburn.
By the way, Georgia won 21-10 in that game in 1942.
This year, the pregame hype went away and turned into news that Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, which should make him unavailable to coach Saturday. Testing will continue, and Saban may yet appear on the sidelines.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs at 11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Records: No. 3 Georgia, 3-0, 3-0 SEC; No. 2 Alabama, 3-0, 3-0.
Television: CBS will televise the game. Brad Nessler will handle play-by-play, with Gary Danielson as the analyst and Jamie Erdahl as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.
National radio: T.J. Rives (play by play) and Tiki Barber (analyst) by Compass Media Network
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 138/190/961.
Online: GeorgiaDogs.com