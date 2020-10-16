Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information

This year it’s No. 2 Alabama against No. 3 Georgia, but when the schools met Oct. 31, 1942, the rankings were reversed. Since that day, Georgia has played in two bowl games and an SEC Championship game that featured both teams ranked as high as No. 3, but no regular-season game until now. The closest took place Nov. 17, 1983, when No. 4 Georgia played host to No. 3 Auburn.

By the way, Georgia won 21-10 in that game in 1942.