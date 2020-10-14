Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 31 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 13 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including one Wednesday and two Friday. The only head-to-head matchup is a big one: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama.
Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two games scheduled for this week were postponed earlier in the season: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice (Saturday).
On Sunday, the Oklahoma State game against Baylor was postponed, and on Monday, the Vanderbilt-Missouri was postponed. On Wednesday afternoon, the Florida-LSU game was postponed. Florida suspended football activities Tuesday.
The Florida-LSU decision could lead to a shuffling of the TV schedule for Saturday. That game was scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.
Time, Teams, Network
» Wednesday, Oct. 14
7:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN
» Thursday, Oct. 15
7:30 p.m., Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN
» Friday, Oct. 16
6 p.m., No. 17 SMU at Tulane, ESPN
9:30 p.m., No. 14 BYU at Houston, ESPN
» Saturday, Oct. 17
American Athletic
Noon, No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa, ESPN2
Noon, Navy at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
Noon, South Florida at Temple, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Central Florida at Memphis, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
ACC
Noon, No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Noon, Liberty at Syracuse, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
Noon, Pitt at No. 13 Miami, ACC Network
2:30 p.m., Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame, NBC
3:30 p.m., Duke at NC State, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Virginia at Wake Forest, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
8 p.m., Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, Kansas at West Virginia, FS1
Conference USA
1:30 p.m., Army at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network
1:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium/Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)
5 p.m., North Texas at Middle Tennessee, Stadium/Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)
6 p.m., Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Southern Miss at Texas-El Paso, ESPN2
8 p.m., Florida International at Charlotte, ESPNU
SEC
Noon, No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN
Noon, Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Arkansas, ESPN2
4 p.m., No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SEC Network
8 p.m., No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama, CBS
Sun Belt
Noon, Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Troy, ESPN3
4 p.m., Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
FBS independents
