Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 31 FBS games

(Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Updated 13 minutes ago
By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 13 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including one Wednesday and two Friday. The only head-to-head matchup is a big one: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two games scheduled for this week were postponed earlier in the season: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice (Saturday).

On Sunday, the Oklahoma State game against Baylor was postponed, and on Monday, the Vanderbilt-Missouri was postponed. On Wednesday afternoon, the Florida-LSU game was postponed. Florida suspended football activities Tuesday.

The Florida-LSU decision could lead to a shuffling of the TV schedule for Saturday. That game was scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Time, Teams, Network

» Wednesday, Oct. 14

7:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina at No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPN

» Thursday, Oct. 15

7:30 p.m., Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 16

6 p.m., No. 17 SMU at Tulane, ESPN

9:30 p.m., No. 14 BYU at Houston, ESPN

» Saturday, Oct. 17

American Athletic

Noon, No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa, ESPN2

Noon, Navy at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus

Noon, South Florida at Temple, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Central Florida at Memphis, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

ACC

Noon, No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

Noon, Liberty at Syracuse, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

Noon, Pitt at No. 13 Miami, ACC Network

2:30 p.m., Louisville at No. 4 Notre Dame, NBC

3:30 p.m., Duke at NC State, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Virginia at Wake Forest, ACC Network

7:30 p.m., No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State, ABC (WSB Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

8 p.m., Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech, ACC Network

Big 12

Noon, Kansas at West Virginia, FS1

Conference USA

1:30 p.m., Army at Texas-San Antonio, CBS Sports Network

1:30 p.m., Western Kentucky at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium/Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)

5 p.m., North Texas at Middle Tennessee, Stadium/Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)

6 p.m., Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Southern Miss at Texas-El Paso, ESPN2

8 p.m., Florida International at Charlotte, ESPNU

SEC

Noon, No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN

Noon, Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., Ole Miss at Arkansas, ESPN2

4 p.m., No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, SEC Network

8 p.m., No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama, CBS

Sun Belt

Noon, Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Troy, ESPN3

4 p.m., Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, ESPNU

FBS independents

