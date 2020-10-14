Week 7 college football schedule: How to watch all 31 FBS games

There are 13 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including one Wednesday and two Friday. The only head-to-head matchup is a big one: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two games scheduled for this week were postponed earlier in the season: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State (Wednesday) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice (Saturday).